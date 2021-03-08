After 2020 fraud claims, Donald Trump requests mail ballot for municipal election

Hannah Morse, Palm Beach Post
·3 min read
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrivie at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 20, 2021. GREG LOVETT/palm beach post
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrivie at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 20, 2021. GREG LOVETT/palm beach post

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - Former President Donald Trump is set to fulfill his civic duty as a private citizen and vote in the town of Palm Beach's municipal election.

Despite his false claims about mail voting during the 2020 election cycle, Trump requested a mail ballot on Friday for the third time in his Palm Beach County voter history.

The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot to be sent by mail. Mail ballots can be requested through Tuesday but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee.

It is likely that Trump had an associate pick up the ballot in person on his behalf, as he did in the presidential primary last March and in the August primary.

More: Florida was a 2020 election star. So why are lawmakers messing with success?

Trump's ballot had not been recorded as counted as of noon Monday. Former first lady Melania Trump had not requested a mail ballot; she had opted to vote on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach.

More: City-by-city: What you need to know for the 2021 Palm Beach County municipal elections

Casting a ballot by mail remains popular as the coronavirus pandemic hits the one-year mark. Palm Beach County elections chief Wendy Sartory Link said that as of Friday, her office issued 126,136 mail ballots, more than one-third of the 349,099 residents who are eligible to vote in the municipal elections.

While running for re-election, Trump blasted universal vote-by-mail, where elections offices automatically mail ballots to registered voters.

When a Florida voter requests to be sent a mail ballot, the request "covers all elections through the end of the calendar year for the second ensuing regularly scheduled general election," unless specified otherwise, according to the state's Division of Elections.

More: Thousands of young people, minorities, may vote for first time in PBC city elections

In an August tweet, Trump lauded Florida's vote-by-mail system.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!” Trump wrote.

In the weeks following the November election, Trump and his team would file, and judges would dismiss, dozens of lawsuits that attempted to challenge the results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and other states over claims of voter fraud.

More: Trump to return to a Florida rattled by virus, but with election loss on his mind

The former president has voted in person only once as a Palm Beach voter, casting his ballot at the Summit Boulevard library across the street from his West Palm Beach golf club during the early voting period in October for the general election. He was the first incumbent president to vote in person as a Florida resident.

"It was very secure, much more secure than when you send in a ballot," Trump told reporters after voting on Oct. 24.

"When you send in your ballot, it could never be like that," he added.

More: "I voted for a guy named Trump." President casts historic ballot in Palm Beach County

The Trumps changed their residence from New York to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in October 2019. The town's attorney last month said it was likely Trump could maintain his Palm Beach club as his residence because he could be considered an employee.

hmorse@pbpost.com

@mannahhorse

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former President Trump requests mail ballot after 2020 fraud claims

