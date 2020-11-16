2020 Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scrap metal recycling market is poised to grow by 181.56 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the price of raw materials and the rise in the role of metal recycling in key industries.
This study identifies the rising concerns about the impact of mining on environment as one of the prime reasons driving the scrap metal recycling market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scrap metal recycling market vendors that include Alter Trading Inc., American Iron & Metal, ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Co., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Gerdau SA, Nucor Corp., Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., and Sims Metal Management Ltd. Also, the scrap metal recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver-Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alter Trading Inc.
American Iron & Metal
ArcelorMittal SA
Aurubis AG
Commercial Metals Co.
European Metal Recycling Ltd.
Gerdau SA
Nucor Corp.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
Sims Metal Management Ltd.
