The New 2020 GMC Sierra HD Will Be a Reskinned Silverado HD

From Car and Driver

There's a new GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup truck soon to crest the horizon. That's no surprise given that Chevrolet has just released its redesigned Silverado HD. We'll officially see the new GMC truck next week, but to tide us over until then, the company has released a teaser photo of the pickup's headlight and grille. We can assume that styling will be the biggest differentiator between the two trucks, which is either a good or a bad thing depending on how you feel about the Silverado HD's polarizing new face.

The Denali model pictured above has the requisite chrome-laden front grille, along with headlights with an LED accent strip similar to the light-duty Sierra's. GMC is likely to offer similar trim levels for the Sierra 2500 and 3500 models as the Sierra 1500, such as the off-road-oriented AT4 and the less well-equipped SLE and SLT models. They're all likely to have different front-end treatments, similar to what we've seen with the Silverado HD's various trim levels.

As for the Sierra HD's dirty bits, don't expect much variation from the new Silverado HD's powertrain offerings, which include a gasoline V-8 and a turbo-diesel V-8. The only facts that GM has shared on these engines so far are that the gas V-8 is new and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission, and that the diesel engine makes 910 lb-ft of torque and uses a 10-speed automatic. Payload and towing capacities are said to rise, but the GM trucks will have their work cut out for them beating the new Ram HD trucks, with up to 1000 lb-ft of torque, and Ford's F-series Super Duty pickups.

More specifications will be available when the trucks make their official debut in February at the Chicago auto show. GMC says that the Sierra HD will go on sale in the second half of this year.

