2020 has been going down the drain, now you can actually flush it away

Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
American Standard is inviting Americans to flush 2020 down the drain with limited-edition toilet paper.
Navigating 2020 has been much like walking through a minefield, with explosives taking the shape of murder hornets, an actual global pandemic and the election season from hell – to name just a few.

The year has introduced us to new social customs that we were more than fine without.(I'd live a good life if I never have to tell someone, "You're on mute," again.)

Now, American Standard is giving us the chance to release our frustration in a friendly way: Toilet paper featuring the worst of what 2020 had to offer us.

In a survey conducted by the bath and kitchen brand in partnership with consumer consulting firm Kelton Global, 95% of Americans could identify at least one thing from this year that they wish they could flush down the drain, according to a release from the company.

"Normally, it would excite us to have a year for the toilet – we're big toilet people at American Standard," said Gene Barbato, vice president of marketing for American Standard in a release Thursday. "But the realities of 2020 weren’t quite what we had in mind. Given the year’s challenges and uncertainty, we are flushing the turmoil down the toilet and starting fresh with a clean start for the new year.”

A majority of those surveyed, 87% of them in fact, said they wished they could leave coronavirus in the dust, and the phrase "new normal" along with it, according to the company. The fact that everything has gone digital was also a source of frustration for Americans who have little choice but to wish Nana a happy birthday through a camera.

In all of its glory, here's the list of 2020's flushable moments:

  • COVID-19 – 87%)

  • The phrase “New Normal” – 49%

  • Canceled vacations – 41%

  • Virtual everything – 34%

  • Murder hornets – 32%

  • Nasal swabs – 30%

  • Missed parties – 24%

  • The expression “You’re on Mute” – 19%

  • Birthday Caravans – 15%

"At a time when we could all use a little lighthearted humor, we hope to bring a smile to the faces of everyone ready to leave this year behind," Barbato said. "We look forward to flushing 2020."

American Standard will be giving away 450 customized Flush 2020 toilet paper rolls for a limited time beginning Thursday, you can get yours by entering the giveaway here. Winners will be chosen each week through Dec. 14.

This is a chance to watch this year's tormentors circle the porcelain bowl and get sucked away in one clean flush.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Get rid of 2020 in one clean flush with this toilet paper giveaway

