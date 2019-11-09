2020 Honda Civic Si, Updated, Is Even More Fun for the Money

For the 2020 model year the Honda Civic Si gets updated with exterior and interior changes, revised transmission gearing, Active Sound Control, and a host of new standard driver assists. The refresh includes tweaks to the front and rear bumpers, LED headlights, and new blackout-style 18-inch wheels. The interior cabin gets a host of new red accents on the dashboard and seats. Honda also says the Civic Si's new shorter final-drive ratio should aid in acceleration responses in each gear. The newly added Honda Sensing from the Si's older brother comes standard and includes automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.



The 2020 Civic Si's value and overall goodness are hard to beat at its price. For 2020, that price has gone up by $735, bringing the base price up to $25,930, but you get a lot for under $26,000. Sportier alternatives such as the Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Golf GTI/Jetta GLI exist, but these examples have starting prices above the Civic Si, and many more features on those competitors are additional-cost options. A manual gearbox is the sole offering for the Si, and we're okay with that. Optional summer tires are $200 and are well worth it if you want the extra performance. Click on to see in detail what's new for the 2020 Honda Civic Si coupe and sedan.