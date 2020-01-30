2020 Hyundai Accent Drivers' Notes Review | Same goodness, more efficiency





The 2020 Hyundai Accent represents the entry point to the Hyundai line, and as you'll see, it's a pleasant little sedan. An affordable one, too, with a base model starting at just $16,250 with a manual transmission. Under the hood is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 120 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque, which is down 10 horsepower and 6 pound-feet of torque from last year. Yet, that reduction comes with improved efficiency by way of both the updated engine and a new transmission: last year's 6-speed automatic transmission has been replaced by a CVT. With it, the Accent breaks 40 mpg on the highway.

Our test car was a top trim Limited model. It only had a set of optional floormats, which brought the total price to $20,365. Included as standard are automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, fog lights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a six-speaker sound system, and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Associate Editor Byron Hurd: The Accent feels huge inside for a subcompact, and it's not just my imagination. The EPA rates it a size up in terms of interior volume, which is pretty impressive for a sedan with a footprint this small. The low seating position makes it even more pronounced, and it feels more like a full-blown compact or even a smaller midsize.

I recently drove the new Nissan Versa, and although it doesn't feel anywhere near as big inside as the Accent (the Versa shrunk a bit for its all-new generation), I can't help but think that it's just a little bit better inside in most of the ways that count. The Versa has a larger trunk, so maybe that's where Nissan decided to splurge on volume?

Of the two, I think I'd ultimately pick the Hyundai, but considering how marginalized subcompact sedans have become in the modern market, the fact that there are multiple competitive, appealing options floating around is good news for buyers who just need a new-car warranty for the least possible cash outlay.

