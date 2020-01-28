2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric gets longer range, higher price





See Full Image Gallery >>





Pricing has finally been announced for the longer-range and more powerful 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric. The base SE trim has crept up $2,755 to an even $34,000 before tax incentives but including the $955 destination charge. The Limited trim increased by the same amount to $39,570. Adding the $7,500 federal tax credit, the SE comes to $26,500 and the Limited to $32,070. Keep in mind, though, that many states provide EV tax credits of their own.

While each version is more expensive now, you get quite a bit more for the money. Standard on all Ioniqs is a larger battery capacity of 38.3 kWh for a range of 170 miles. The motor now produces 134 horsepower, and increase of 16 ponies. Torque remains the same at 218 pound-feet. The onboard charger has slightly faster Level 2 charging capability, going from 6.6 kW to 7.2. If you want to use a DC fast charger, it supports charging power up to 100 kW, allowing for an 80% charge in 54 minutes.

Besides its powertrain, the 2020 Ioniq Electric gets the updated dashboard first seen in the hybrid versions along with extra standard equipment. The SE comes with an 8-inch infotainment display, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights. The Limited adds a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation and climate controls, an upgraded sound system, ambient lighting, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Ioniq Electric's new power, range and pricing puts it in an interesting position with its most direct competitor, the Nissan Leaf in 40-kWh battery configuration. The Hyundai is more expensive than the $32,525 Leaf ($25,025 with federal tax credit) and makes a bit less power. The Hyundai also has 20 more miles of range and standard DC fast charging capability.

You Might Also Like