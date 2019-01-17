The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Gets More Angular Styling and a Big New Screen

From Car and Driver

The Hyundai Ioniq has only been on sale for a couple of years, but the Korean brand already is refreshing the regular hybrid and plug-in-hybrid versions of the compact hatchback with a handful of new features. While we only have details on the Europe-spec models so far, most if not all of the changes should make their way to our shores later this year. Hyundai says that an updated Ioniq Electric will "follow soon after," likely later this year as well.

On the outside, there's a new grille with angular inserts in place of the old car's razor-blade-like pattern, which to us makes the Ioniq actually look less like a hybrid. The optional LED head- and taillights are more angular in design, too, and Hyundai says they make the Ioniq stand out more at night, "enhancing not only aesthetics but also safety." Sure! New wheel designs, slightly redone bumper covers, and a few new colors round out the exterior changes.

Photo credit: Hyundai More

The dashboard has also been redesigned with a more horizontal theme. The HVAC controls reside on a new gloss-black panel, with the control layout looking more simplified than the outgoing car. There is now an optional tablet-style 10.3-inch infotainment screen that juts vertically out of the dash, replacing the current 8.0-inch unit that is integrated into the dash. Hyundai has yet to release photos of the new Ioniq without the new, big screen, but the rest of the updated design should remain the same.

The new Ioniq has a Green-Zone Drive Mode (GDM) function, which will automatically switch the hybrid's powertrain into full EV mode when it's used in certain areas-for example, European city centers that ban (or tax) gasoline-powered cars. The Ioniq also gets improved adjustable regenerative braking and one-pedal driving capability from the Kona Electric. Hyundai says that the Ioniq now has active-safety features including lane-keeping assist and automated emergency braking as standard, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the systems made standard in the United States as well.

When it does arrive later this year in the United States, we expect the 2020 Ioniq hybrid to stay close to the 2019 model’s $23,285 base price.

