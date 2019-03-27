The 2020 Hyundai Sonata in Photos

Gazing upon the new 2020 Hyundai Sonata in person brings the design to life and makes the car's eighth-generation overhaul even more impressive than what we could gather from its initial photos. Every detail is dripping with artistic influence: the extremely low hood, the shapely roofline that's an inch lower than before, and the significant depth found in the body sides. The rear deck is shorter, the overall diameter of the tires slightly larger. From the side, two prominent creases playfully converge and then diverge again as they run from front to back.