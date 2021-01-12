2020 Insights into Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa - Key Market Players
Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 - Volume 5 Adhesives & Sealants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)
Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey
Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)
Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa
Volume 5 covers the Adhesives & Sealants sector and covers:
Adhesives
Automotive
Construction
Flexible Packaging
Footwear
General Assembly
Other
Sealants
Auto Direct Glazing
Construction
Insulated Glazing
Other Transport
This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Adhesives & Sealants
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Adhesives and Sealants Product Description
2.1 Adhesives
2.2 Sealants
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Adhesives & Sealants - EMEA
4. Total EMEA Adhesives & Sealants
4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - EMEA
4.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - Western Europe
4.4 PU Production by Type & Country - Eastern Europe
4.5 PU Production by Type & Country - MEA
4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
4.7 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5. Western Europe Adhesives & Sealants
5.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Western Europe
5.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
5.3 PU Production by Type and Country
5.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
5.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
5.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
Austria
Benelux
France
Germany
Greece
Ireland
Italy
Nordics
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
UK
6. Eastern Europe Adhesives & Sealants
6.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Eastern Europe
6.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
6.3 PU Production by Type and Country
6.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
6.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
6.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
CIS (Excl Russia)
Czech Republic
Hungary
Other Eastern Europe
Poland
Romania
Russia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Turkey
7. Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants
7.1 Adhesives & Sealants Trends - Middle East & Africa
7.2 Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants
7.3 PU Production by Type and Country
7.4 Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
7.5 Adhesives & Sealants Raw Material Consumption
7.6 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
East Africa
Iran
Levant
North Africa
Other GCC
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
