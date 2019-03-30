If you're one of those unique souls who frequently finds themselves noodling along the Rubicon Trail in your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited while towing an off-road trailer-yes, these exist-boy howdy, has Jeep got just the thing for you. Enter the 2020 Jeep Gladiator (perhaps you've heard of this?), and it is the first Jeep pickup truck in more than 25 years.