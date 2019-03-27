The 2020 Lincoln Corsair Brings a Real Name Back to the Brand's Compact SUV

From Car and Driver

Lincoln has officially confirmed that a new compact crossover called the Corsair will replace the existing MKC.

Based on the next-generation Ford Escape, the Corsair is expected to offer a turbocharged four-cylinder as standard and a plug-in hybrid option.

The 2020 Corsair will officially make its debut on April 17 at the New York auto show before going on sale later this year.

Lincoln has officially eliminated yet another alphanumeric name from its lineup thanks to the new Corsair, a compact crossover that will replace the MKC. The new name, which has both nautical and aeronautical connections, follows the precedent set by the full-size Navigator and the mid-size Aviator and Nautilus SUVs, leaving the MKZ and MKT as Lincoln's only remaining MK-named cars. The 2020 Lincoln Corsair won't make its official debut until April 17 at the 2019 New York auto show, but we already know what to expect from this new model.

Like the MKC, the Corsair will share its underpinnings with the Ford Escape, which is slated to get a redesign of its own. We've seen prototypes of the Corsair running around with very little camouflage, which show that its front-end styling is similar to the Aviator's. Swept-back headlights flank a squared-off front grille with a prominent Lincoln logo, while the Corsair's profile shown in Lincoln's teaser image makes it look a bit longer than the MKC, suggesting it might have a bit of extra length compared to its predecessor. Full-width taillights add a bit of interest to the rear.

Although it's likely that the MKC's turbocharged 2.0-liter and 2.3-liter four-cylinder engines are likely to carry over with minimal changes, we hear that the Corsair will offer a plug-in-hybrid version like its Aviator big sibling.

The Corsair will compete with European luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q5, the BMW X3, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-class, and its price may rise from the MKC's $34,990 starting price, commensurate with what we expect will be plusher interior trimmings and increased technology offerings.

We'll know plenty more about the Corsair soon enough, so stay tuned for the full details on the new crossover in just a few weeks.

