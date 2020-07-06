2020 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children Event Raises $167,000.00

Helps Three Local Charities Feed Our Local Homeless Children

COVINGTON, Ky., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association is excited to announce the 29th annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children raised an event-record $167,000 this past year. Hosted on Fat Tuesday at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, the culinary fundraiser brought in over 1,600 guests on February 25, 2020. The proceeds from the Mardi Gras go to three area shelters that provide essential care to homeless children and their families. They are Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Inc. in Covington. Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.

Pictured: Local Lawrenceburg, KY winery Lover's Leap Vineyards handing out samples to thirsty attendees. All proceeds raised go directly to three local homeless shelters, a tradition that reached the $2 million mark this past year. More

"To date, the Mardi Gras for Homeless Children has raised over $2 million of total proceeds since its inception. It is imperative that we continue to come together as a region to support this fundraiser," Gordon Snyder, Chairman of the event, said. "What more needs to be said about the importance of another successful Mardi Gras, knowing the ability we have to feed so many of our area's homeless kids throughout each year?"

"The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event is truly one of those events that makes a difference," Don Paparella, Managing Partner for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell, said. "We are thrilled to support the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association and the dedicated charities and volunteers! MBFM is committed to the fundraiser for 2021 and beyond."

Emceed by Local 12 anchor Bob Herzog and Kiss 107 DJ Tiffany Potter, the 2020 Mardi Gras fundraiser featured more than 50 food and beverage purveyors across the Greater Cincinnati area. 700 WLW's Scott Sloan, Local 12's Sheila Gray, and Cincinnati Bengal Giovani Bernard made up the traditional Royal Court for the fifth year in a row. Local favorite Robin Lacy and DeZydeco provided live music, while the Beechwood High School Marching Band led the parade alongside the Cincinnati Ben-Gal Cheerleaders. An enhanced live and silent auction helped facilitate the record-breaking fundraiser. Gift baskets, resort stays, and memorabilia are just a few of the items that were donated in order to support these selfless organizations.

Next year's annual event will take place on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The February 16th, Fat Tuesday event is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about the 2021 event or how you can help, please call 859-291-NKRA (6572) or www.nkramardigras.com

