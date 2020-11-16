2020 Market Study for Consumer 5G Use Cases - Outlook on the 5G Use Cases - Opportunities for Live Streaming Events

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer 5G Use Cases: Operator Strategies for Virtual Reality Video" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G enhances the opportunity for operators to generate both direct and indirect revenue from virtual reality (VR) video, primarily as a value-added service in the short term. This report qualifies the market opportunity for VR video on demand content and for streaming live events such as sports and concerts in VR.

This report forms part of a series of reports that assess the new consumer use cases that will be enabled by 5G. Streaming video is one of the most-immediately addressable facets of virtual reality (VR).



This report:

qualifies the market opportunity for VR VoD content, and for streaming live events such as sports and concerts in VR

identifies the roles that operators can play in the VR value chain and outlines how 5G affects these roles

articulates approaches to selling and positioning VR video as part of a bundle with 5G, mobile and fixed telecoms services.

This report answers the following questions:

Can operators monetise the growing consumer interest in, and vendor advancement of, VR video?

Does 5G allow operators to play a unique role in the VR video value chain?

How much revenue can operators generate from VR video services and what is the breakdown into device, direct service and indirect service revenue?

What does the value chain for VR video and live event streaming over VR look like, and what role do operators play?

How are early-moving operators using VR video to sell 5G?

Key Analysis

Market opportunity sizing: retail revenue for VR-video-related devices and services and the addressable 5G opportunity

Assessment of the role of operators and 5G in VR video: the role of operators in VR VoD and live event broadcasting

Go-to-market assessment: goodness-of-fit with current service portfolio and potential synergies

Who Should Read this Report

Product managers and decision makers working for mobile operators and pay-TV providers that are considering developing VR video services either as a value-added service (VAS) to support their core services or as a standalone proposition. Marketing executives and product managers for operators that are making decisions about 5G, entertainment and bundles. Strategy teams for operators and pay-TV providers that are assessing the impact and market value of VR video and its effect on 5G propositions.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Research Overview

Assessing the Market Opportunity

The Role of Operators and 5G in VR video

Go-to-market Strategies

Forecast Methodology

About the Authors

