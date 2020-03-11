2020 may be the 'bloodiest year in recent memory' for Mississippi's state prisons, but the state's criminal justice system has a long history of racism, abuse, and negligence

Mississippi State Penitentiary is one of four prisons being investigated by the Justice Department's civil rights division.

Mississippi State Penitentiary ; Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Mississippi's state prison systems erupted into unprecedented violence in what some have called the "bloodiest" year in memory.

Since December, 24 inmates have died under the watch of Mississippi's Department of Corrections — at one point, five inmates died in just two weeks.

A new report from the Clarion Ledger found that although Mississippi prison reform once helped catalyze changes across the nation, without federal oversight, its state prison system has regressed into chaos, brutality, and disrepair.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

In a smoke-filled unit at one of Mississippi's state correctional facilities, piles of trash littered the floor and blood from stab wounds were smeared across cells. Some of the prison's most dangerous inmates, marked by their red-and-white striped uniforms, roamed free while other inmates were violently beaten inside cells that were meant to be sealed under prison-wide lockdowns.

The scene was purportedly recorded from inside Mississippi state prisons on contraband cellphones — it painted the grim reality of inmates serving time in the state's deteriorating correctional facilities.

This video and others from inside Mississippi's prison walls went viral on social media after correctional facilities across the state went on lockdown amid eruptions of violent prison riots that began in late December and continued through early January, CBS News reported.

Although Insider has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of these videos, the brutality inside Mississipi's prison walls can be confirmed by the number of deaths that have been reported this year alone.

According to the Clarion Ledger, 2020 is the state prison's "bloodiest year in recent memory" — 24 people died while serving time since December 29, 2019. The MDOC said seven were killed in violent altercations with fellow inmates, three died by suicide, while the rest have been attributed to "unknown or natural causes."

The Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman is under investigation by the DOJ for the alleged 'death trap' conditions.' More

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Images

Although the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) blamed the violence ravaging its correctional facilities on gang violence, prison advocates told the Clarion Ledge that years of budget cuts, understaffing, an oversized prison population, and inhumane living conditions have culminated into "an environment that breeds violence."

The astonishing string of deaths garnered national attention and condemnation. In January, rappers Jay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a lawsuit against Mississippi Department of Corrections officials in the wake of five inmates' deaths in two weeks, Insider reported. Reports of the rampant violence prompted the Justice Department to launch an investigation of conditions at four state prisons the following month.

However, the problems with the Magnolia State's prison system are rooted in its history. In a four-part series, the Clarion Ledger documented a history of racism, abuse, and negligence in Mississipi's criminal justice system, dating back to the founding of "Parchman Farms." That prison is now known as Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman — and it's the state's most notorious correctional facility.

Prison advocates call for an end to Parchman's "legacy of despair"

In the century since the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was opened in 1901, it has become the "face of prison brutality and penal labor," the Clarion Ledger reported.

The conditions in the prison were "immortalized" by pop culture, with blues songs about the "Parchman Farm Blues" and films drawing directly from Parchman's cruel history.

The prison functioned as "a giant prison farm with slaves," according to a historian David Oshinsky, where inmates were segregated by class and race. Inmates toiled in the fields picking cotton, chopping wood, and plowing dirt while the state of Mississippi profited from their free labor (hence, the name "Parchman Farms"). The prison's effectively functioned as a plantation well into the 20th century, until it was shut down by the fallout from the Civil Rights Movement.