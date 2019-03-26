The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Is the 302-HP "Entry Level" AMG

From Car and Driver

The new A35 sedan will be Mercedes-AMG's cheapest and least powerful model.

It has a turbocharged inline-four with 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a variable all-wheel-drive system.

An even more powerful AMG version of the A-class is coming later in the year.

When the Europe-only Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback debuted last fall, we told you that Americans would soon be getting the model in sedan form. It turns out soon meant about six months, but no matter-the U.S.-bound A35 sedan has now been revealed ahead of its in-person debut at the New York auto show next month, and as we expected, it's basically identical to its hatchback sibling.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The engine has been heavily modified by AMG, and it puts out 302 horsepower at 5800 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque between 3000 and 4000 rpm. Mercedes quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 4.7 seconds. That's 1.4 seconds quicker than the time C/D got for an all-wheel-drive A220 sedan with 188 horses and 221 lb-ft, and about a second slower than what we achieved in a 375-hp CLA45. In a break from other AMG models, a controllable exhaust system is standard, not optional.

The dual-clutch transmission is an AMG-specific unit that has been tuned for fast shifts and "very responsive acceleration in all speed ranges," and the A35 has launch control as standard. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system's variable torque distributionranges from 100 percent at the front wheels to a 50/50 front-to-rear split; this is controlled electromechanically, with the split being influenced by speed, acceleration, selected gear, steering angle, and individual wheel speed, among other factors.

There are five driving modes; of them, the Sport+ and Slippery modes are new to the AMG. Sport+, as the name implies, increases responsiveness for maximum performance, while Slippery is for enhanced stability, implementing a flat torque curve, smoother responses, and reduced power. The A35 has a different suspension setup than the regular A-class with optional adjustable dampers, a specially tuned variable-ratio steering rack, and larger vented disc brakes (four-piston calipers with 13.8-inch discs in front, single-piston calipers with 13.0-inch discs in back). It also gets the AMG Dynamics system that debuted on the updated C63, which is an enhanced stability control and brake-based torque-vectoring system that works in conjunction with the driving modes.

