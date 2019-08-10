2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Is the Most Powerful Compact Sedan in Production

From Car and Driver

Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG's chairman, says that the company's all-new 416-hp 2020 CLA45 S, the world's most powerful production compact car, has one goal, and that's "to raise vehicle dynamics and the sporty driving experience to a level previously unimaginable in the compact class." But we're pretty sure that Moers, were he to unbutton his collar, would say something like this: "We took a perfectly reasonable sedan and made it stupid fast, stupid loud, and able to do huge smoky powerslides. You're gonna love it." And we'll probably like the 382-hp CLA45, the only model currently confirmed for the United States. We drove the more powerful variation at the car's international press launch in Madrid, Spain.

The CLA45 has never been a picture of stalwart Mercedes refinement. "The CLA45 buzzes through its rev range like a chainsaw," we observed in a 2017 drive of the previous car. Having spent two days with its successor, we can report that the engineers in Affalterbach have done nothing to mellow its buzz.

Big Power, Small Engine

The new M139 engine, loosely based on the M133 unit in the outgoing car, finds its DOHC head rotated 180 degrees, positioning the exhaust manifold and a BorgWarner twin-scroll turbocharger at the rear and enabling AMG to lower the CLA's nose for improved aerodynamics.

Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG More

Nobody does underhood rage better than AMG. The enormous power of the M139 comes from only 2.0 liters, giving it the specific output of 208.9 hp/L. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more power-dense four-banger. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission replaces last year's seven-speed and sends torque to all four wheels. While we would love a manual gearbox, there is nothing objectionable about the lightning-fast eight-speed, which can serve up a whole range of suitable gears for almost any driving situation.

It won't surprise you to hear that this car is brutally quick: AMG says the sprint from zero to 62 mph—using launch control—can be done in four seconds flat for the CLA45 S; the non-S model needs but a tenth of a second more. We recorded a 3.8-second blast to 60 mph in the 375-hp last-gen model, though, so those estimates are likely conservative. Top speed is said to be governed at 155 mph or 168 mph, depending on the configuration.

Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG More