The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Costs Almost $27,000 More than the Coupe

From Car and Driver

Worldwide, 750 people will have the chance to own this softtop version of the top Mercedes-AMG model.

The important difference from the GT R coupe is, of course, the possibility of open-air motoring, complete with Mercedes-Benz's Airscarf.

A plethora of AMG luxury equipment, from the AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel to the AMG Night cosmetic package, sets this car apart.

UPDATE 5/30/19: Pricing for the GT R roadster has been released, and as you would expect it is quite expensive. At $190,745 to start, the roadster carries a $26,850 premium over the GT R coupe. The matte-blue paint seen here is an additional $3950, while other options like the $8950 carbon-ceramic brakes and a $5300 carbon-fiber exterior trim package can push the price up even further. Fully loaded, the GT R roadster costs close to $230,000.

In the roughly six years since the Mercedes-AMG GT debuted, the maker has developed a certain cadence of introducing new GT variants: First comes the new model, generally identified by a single letter affixed to its name, followed by a roadster version within the next 18 months or so. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R roadster is the latest model to arrive under that product timing strategy; its production will be limited to 750 units.



As the softtop version of the GT R coupe, Mercedes-AMG's self-professed "top model," it should come as little surprise that roadster's DNA is a near match for that of the coupe. That includes its 577-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, coil-over suspension and adjustable dampers, active rear steering, and active aerodynamics. The top is constructed of a triple layer of fabric stretched over a frame made of aluminum, magnesium, and steel.

Photo credit: Joey Capparella - Car and Driver More

Although the powertrain is nearly identical to that of the GT R, we'll bring you up to speed: Rated for 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque across a broad plateau of 2100 to 5500 rpm, the engine mates to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. For the record, that’s 27 more horsepower than the GT C and GT C roadster versions, 62 more horsepower than the GT S and GT S roadster, and 108 more than the standard GT and GT roadster.

To make that amount of power, the GT R and GT R roadster engines utilize unique turbochargers, a smaller boost-pressure control valve, specific engine-management software, and 2 psi of additional boost, compared with standard GT models. Additionally, the exhaust ports have been optimized and the compression ratio modified. Intake air is cooled by a separate, two-stage low-temperature water circuit; the first cooler stage is composed of two parallel coolers in the left and right wheel arches, followed by another set of intercoolers downstream. Combined with the AMG Speedshift seven-speed dual clutch transmission and electronic rear axle locker, Mercedes-AMG is calling for 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph runs and a top speed of 197 mph.

Photo credit: Joey Capparella - Car and Driver More