The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP is overwrought and automatic

As we’ve said many, many times before: Nürburgring times are not the measuring stick automakers hold them out to be. They don’t happen under controlled circumstances with independent observers and bone-stock cars, generally. So that makes the new 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP’s exact time – which BMW officially fudges as “under 8 minutes” and which spy shots peg at 7:56.69 – fairly meaningless. What’s not meaningless are the optics. Regardless of whether others cheat, that time isn’t particularly impressive, behind the likes of the Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R, the Honda Civic Type R, and the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport.

Let’s say, hypothetically, that all of those faster ‘Ring runners were … ringers. Maybe the Mini isn’t. But strip away this stopwatch discussion and what remains is perhaps even more controversial. The John Cooper Works GP is a busy little thing, be-winged and spackled with GP decals and red accents and unusual overfenders. And it’s an automatic – no manual here. Certainly all this will excite some, but it’s bound to create some controversy for its sheer audaciousness.

Let’s start with the styling. Deep, bright red accents abound, looking almost like enamel. The trim is otherwise darkened, even the badging. That large split wing above the rear hatch has a distinct sci-fi vibe, like it was ripped off the concept art for a 2042 fusion-powered race car. Whether it meshes with the loosely-defined retro vibe of the underlying Mini Cooper is up to you.