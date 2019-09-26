2020 Nissan Titan Makeover Adds Sharper Looks, More Muscle

From Car and Driver

The 2020 Nissan Titan gets a mid-cycle update that includes refreshed styling inside and out, powertrain enhancements, and loads of new technology.

Nissan also revised the standard 5.6-liter V-8 to make more horsepower and torque and paired it with an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Along with more desirable options, the 2020 Titan adds a host of standard and available driver-assistance features.

The Nissan Titan was the newest pickup truck on the block when the second generation first took the streets in 2016, but since then, its most popular competitors have evolved into even better alternatives. Now, Nissan attempts to draw attention back to its own half-ton pickup by packing the 2020 Titan with fresh styling, a revised powertrain, and cutting-edge features.

The primary goal of a mid-cycle facelift is to prevent models from becoming stale, so Nissan literally gives the Titan a new face for 2020. The company says there are three new grille designs, which are even bolder than before, along with snazzier headlights that have hints of the Nissan Titan Warrior concept from three years back. However, the striking lamps are reserved for the top three trim levels. Out back, there are new LED lights in the cargo bed, updated LED taillights, and unique tailgate plaques. Along with these highlights, the 2020 Titan gets new wheel designs and more paint colors.

Photo credit: Nissan More

At first glance, the Titan's interior looks very familiar. Yet it's been overhauled with some better materials and fancier features. The latter includes a new 7.0-inch display that sits between the speedometer and tachometer in the instrument cluster. The infotainment system is improved with a larger standard 8.0-inch touchscreen (previously a 7.0-inch unit) that runs the latest NissanConnect software, and there's a newly available 9.0-inch touchscreen. Both interfaces should help make the experience feel more contemporary than the outdated outgoing version. Other updates of note include improved interior cubby storage, optional wireless charging, and an available panoramic sunroof on crew-cab models.

More Muscle

The Titan has never been lacking in horsepower or torque, but Nissan decided to revise its 5.6-liter V-8 to squeeze even more out of it. The lone engine option now makes 400 horsepower (up 10) and 413 lb-ft of torque (up 19). The V-8 also now pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the seven-speed unit that was used before. While we've always been complimentary of the Titan's standard powertrain, Nissan says the added power and new partnership should make the half-ton pickup accelerate quicker and improve throttle response.

Photo credit: Nissan More