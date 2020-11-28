In 2020, Obamacare proves it's a survivor during a time of need

Phil McCausland
·7 min read

This year, Americans’ access to health care took the spotlight like never before.

Since March, more than 250,000 people infected by the coronavirus have died and millions more have lost their health insurance in the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

During the presidential campaign, both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden promised much to address these health and economic issues, sparring on how best to provide Americans access to health care. Central to both of their arguments remained a decade-old law: the Affordable Care Act — landmark health care legislation that showed its continued significance during this particularly difficult year.

Trump wanted to dismantle it, while consistently promising a replacement plan that never materialized, and Biden promised to build on the current law with hopes of offering a public option.

“Healthcare is the kitchen table issue for most Americans, both because of cost, and because of what it means to go through life without coverage,” said Leslie Dach, a former senior counselor at the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration.

“We are now at a time this year when people needed the ACA more than ever, and years of studies have shown how its coverage has positive impact on people’s health, life expectancy and the ability to get a job,” added Dach, the founder of Protect Our Care, a liberal group aimed at protecting the law. “And yet for purely partisan or ideological reasons, people are trying to take it apart.”

Those efforts haven’t been particularly fruitful.

‘A big safety net during the pandemic’

A little more than 10 years after the law known as Obamacare was passed, the landmark health care legislation has survived numerous attacks under the Trump administration and appears to be deeply embedded in the nation’s health care system. The effect it has had during this difficult year — whether in politics, policy or at the kitchen table — is hard to dispute.

Though it is currently difficult to know exactly how many people remain without their health insurance because of the current economic crisis, between February and June approximately 14.6 million people — workers and their dependents — were affected by job losses that also resulted in losing employee-sponsored health insurance, an estimate by the Commonwealth Fund concluded.

In states that passed Medicaid expansion, the Affordable Care Act helped shore up some of those losses, particularly as rolls for the public health insurance option for low-income people have ballooned this year.

Other people have found options through the plans offered by the ACA or received coverage from a spouse or parent, COBRA, short-term health plans or just gone without.

The exact number of people who lost insurance in 2020 will remain unknown until late next year. The Congressional Budget Office released a report in September looking at the amount of people who were uninsured in 2019 — 30 million — and they estimated that the number could jump by 1 million people because of the pandemic.

They concluded, however, that the situation may have been worse if not for the options offered through the ACA and the ways the law expanded Medicaid.

“In a lot of states, it didn’t matter how poor you were or how much income you lost, you still might not have qualified for Medicaid before the ACA existed,” said Cynthia Cox, the vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of its ACA program. “So the Medicaid program has been a big safety net during the pandemic and its economic turmoil and everything that’s occurred as a result.”

The law has also appeared to remain quite durable, despite it effectively losing the individual mandate, which required all Americans to sign up for health insurance or face a costly tax penalty. Trump used a 2017 tax bill to make the penalty for violating the individual mandate $0.

The Supreme Court could still decide to strike down part or all of the law next year, but many believe that is unlikely after justices listened to oral arguments earlier this month.

It appears Trump will exit office without fulfilling his promise to “repeal and replace” — or even just “repeal” — Obamacare.

The reason the law was impossible or extremely difficult to dismantle, many experts said, is because it is so deeply baked within the American health care system. So much so that it would be difficult for consumers and insurers to imagine the health care landscape after it was gone.

“Everyone talks about Obamacare as if it's a thing, an object, like you can point to the Obamacare part of the federal government or federal budget, but it’s not like that,” said Chris Pope, a senior fellow focused on the ACA and entitlement reform at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. “The Affordable Care Act tinkered with federal statutes in a 1,000 different places, many of which have since changed. There are new laws that depend on it. So you can’t just strike it down.”

The law has also hit its peak popularity this year since its passage in 2010 with 55 percent of Americans saying they view the ACA favorably, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Experts credit the growing favorability to Trump’s threat of removing it without a clear plan to replace it.

Trump attempted to damage the law by cutting the marketing budget for open enrollment and outreach by 90 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Cox said many may not know that they are currently eligible for health insurance through the ACA as a result, or that they can currently sign up for coverage until Dec. 15.

“Four out of 10 uninsured people are eligible for free coverage, either Medicaid or a zero premium bronze plan,” she said, referring to a plan offered through the ACA. “So there's a very good chance that people who are uninsured now could actually be getting covered for free. But they would need to act quickly.”

Is ‘Bidencare’ next?

Biden said he has big plans to build on top of the law so that others can gain access to health care. It may be a challenge for him to do much in Congress, however, as both chambers face small margins in either direction for party control.

While the former vice president said he planned to roll out a public option that he has called “Bidencare,” few believe that he will be able to convince Republicans to buy into a plan like that.

It is more likely he will instead try to undo some of the Trump administration’s efforts to undercut the ACA while also looking at ways to entice the dozen states that have refused to expand Medicaid.

The impasse is chiefly due to Republican-controlled state governments that declined the largely free federal funding to expand Medicaid for ideological reasons around fiscal spending and because of its connection to the Obama administration.

But Benjamin Sommers, a professor of Health Policy and Economics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said these states are forgoing an economic boon offered by the federal government.

States did not have to cut any programs and saw huge amounts of economic benefit when they decided to expand, he concluded in a June analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“It's a win for the state budget and clearly for the patients,” he said. “And when you take all that together, what you can see is that Medicaid is not only a public health investment during a pandemic, but it’s also a form of stimulus for the local and state economies.”

While 12 states continue to refuse Medicaid expansion that would likely provide health insurance to 2 million people, voters in Missouri and Oklahoma — both considered conservative states — elected to take on the option via ballot initiative this year, appearing to prove that elements of the ACA are universally popular.

Biden is expected to try to find ways to encourage the remaining 12 states to sign on to expansion, which would largely benefit members of the working poor, but it could take some time.

Pope said it is inevitable that the states will sign up eventually. He noted that it took nearly 20 years for all states to adopt Medicaid after Lyndon B. Johnson signed it into law as part of his “War on Poverty.”

“From a state point of view, it's a pretty good deal,” Pope said. “They get $9 from the federal government for every dollar they spend themselves. So I think everyone kind of assumes that they'll eventually take it, but the question is: to what extent will the Democratic House, the Biden administration and an evenly divided Senate put some extra money on the table to move the needle in that direction?”

Latest Stories

  • Biden reportedly considering a retired four-star general to lead US military, would be first Black defense secretary if confirmed

    If confirmed, Ret. US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black defense secretary for the United States.

  • Honduran ex-president Zelaya stopped at airport with bag of money

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. Zelaya, who led Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and was an ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was deposed by the military in a June 2009 coup as he was preparing to hold a referendum on presidential re-election, which his opponents said was a ploy to stay in power.

  • Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

    Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com who spent years working to transform the city's downtown area, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio said Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose the widespread voter fraud he claims occurred in swing states, despite there being no evidence there was any. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud," he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala stage mass raids on gangs

    The Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have rounded up hundreds of suspected street gang members as part of a U.S.-backed effort known as “Operation Regional Shield.” The attorney general’s office in El Salvador has taken the lead, reporting that it obtained arrest warrants for 1,152 suspects, of whom 572 had been arrested by Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice noted that authorities in El Salvador and Honduras arrested three dozen suspected immigrant traffickers.

  • Ex-CIA boss says Ted Cruz ‘unworthy’ of Texas during Twitter row over Iran killing

    Pair arguing about killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • Pictured: A doctor hugged a distraught elderly coronavirus patient on Thanksgiving, after warning the public America is headed for its 'darkest days' over Christmas

    Dr. Joseph Varon, of Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, has worked 251 days in the COVID-19 ICU. He said the 'darkest days' are to come.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • WHO says would be 'highly speculative' to say COVID did not emerge in China

    The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year. China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year. "I think it's highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China," Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if COVID-19 could have first emerged outside China.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • White rice spikes blood sugar levels and 'has almost the same effect as eating pure table sugar,' according to Harvard Medical School

    White rice contains less fiber, protein, and other key nutrients compared to brown rice. As a result, white rice has fewer health benefits.

  • Trump implies he won't leave the White House unless Biden 'can prove' he won 80 million votes, as the president continues to tweet lies and conspiracy theories about the election

    Trump does not have the power to determine whether Biden can take office, and his campaign has failed to prove in court that there was mass fraud.

  • Doctors in China jailed for harvesting organs from patients

    Six people in China, four of whom are doctors, have been sentenced to prison for illegally harvesting organs from patients, often car accident victims or those with severe brain damage. A court in Anhui province has handed down terms of 10 to 28 months to the group of six, declaring them guilty of harvesting organs from 11 deceased patients, according to Chinese state media. The detailed judgment, issued in July but made public only now, described a network of doctors from different hospitals who worked together on the organ harvesting scheme. After identifying potential candidates, the doctors would then approach patients’ families and ask them to sign fraudulent consent forms agreeing to organ donation on behalf of their deceased relatives. Families, however, believed they were signing legitimate papers. Operations to remove the organs were performed by the doctors in delivery vans disguised as an ambulance, according to state media. China has long struggled to manage voluntary organ donation and experts have said that there isn’t enough to meet demand. Human rights experts have long drawn attention to the practice of harvesting organs from prisoners, including political dissidents who have been put behind bars, in order to supply a lucrative organ trade. Last year, an independent tribunal in the UK led by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, concluded that China was a “criminal state,” which “beyond reasonable doubt” had committed crimes of humanity, acts of torture, and found that enemies of the state were medically tested and killed for their organs. The China Tribunal heard evidence over six months, and in a judgement that took one-and-a-half hours to read, concluded that followers of Falun Gong, a religious spiritual practice, were among those used as a source for forced organ harvesting. The finding also said there was a risk Uighurs, an ethnic Muslim minority persecuted by the Chinese state, have suffered similar treatment. Last year, a study published in BMC Medical Ethics journal found “highly compelling evidence” that China was falsifying organ donation numbers, potentially masking the source and fueling further concern that transplants were still coming from prisoners. In 2005, former health minister Huang Jiefu publicly acknowledged that China had indeed harvested organs for transplant from executed prisoners. Beijing, however, has long denied doing so.

  • Man who threatened to shoot Black family for moving into house jailed for two years

    ‘This defendant terrorised an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children’

  • North Korea executed people, shut capital in battle against Covid, South's spies say

    Kim Jong Un has also banned fishing and salt production at sea to prevent seawater from being infected with the virus, lawmakers were told.

  • A Trump-appointed judge eviscerated the president's biggest election lawsuit in Pennsylvania, saying the campaign's 'claims have no merit'

    The judge, a Trump appointee, tore apart the campaign's claims and said it had no basis for trying to overturn the election results.

  • ‘I’d rather come here than die there': Ethiopians return to Sudan camp they lived in decades ago

    For a brief moment when he saw the tree his father had planted in the Sudanese refugee camp many decades ago, the old man forgot the knives and explosions which had forced him to flee Ethiopia a second time. “My father planted this tree when we lived here before,” said Gebrehiwot Gidey. “It was 10pm when we arrived at the camp, but I could see the tree in the dark. I went up to it and kissed it. I was so happy to see it was still here.” In the Eighties, tens of thousands of people like Mr Gidey fled a ruthless Marxist dictatorship and a vast famine in Ethiopia across the mountains into the scraggy wasteland of Eastern Sudan. Mr Gidey, a 60-year-old man from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, lived for years with his family near the border in Um-Rakoba camp. He built a house for himself there and married his wife under the tree his father planted to provide shade from the harsh desert sun. Eventually, when it was safe, Mr Gidey returned to his home in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But now the weathered farmer has had to flee to Um-Rakoba once again.