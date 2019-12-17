2020 Outlook: The Fear Of The Fear Of Missing Out

In 2019, investors waded through significant economic and geopolitical uncertainty to push U.S. equity markets to new all-time highs as the developments around Brexit and the U.S.-China trade negotiations arrived at less than dire outcomes. However, outside of the day-to-day headlines, economic data pointed to a continuation of the late-cycle environment, emphasizing that bull markets do not simply die of old age. While we believe that equity markets will likely end 2020 higher, market risks seem skewed to the downside. On the other hand, economic risks have become more balanced as a result of a 180-degree shift in monetary policy year-over-year that is supportive for risk assets.

The main challenge we see for markets is that the earnings recovery in 2020 is well priced into equities today, so we remain wary of the idea that valuations may begin to overshoot expectations for 2021 earnings. In fact, we see the chances of a valuation overshoot to be a real possibility as investors FOMO (fear of missing out) on additional gains and the TINA (there is no alternative) mentality makes its way back into the markets. While the macro and monetary backdrop may be supportive for risk assets into 2020, the new fear is that of the fear... of missing out.

Risk Assets Performed Exceptionally Well In 2019

2019 was an exceptional year for risk assets, and for equities in particular. To put this into historical context, a 60/40 equity/ bond portfolio provided the best return in over 20 years, and the MSCI ACWI Index, which covers both Emerging and Developed markets, has provided over 23% in total return, marking one of the best years since the Global Financial Crisis. In the face of many macro challenges such as geopolitical risks stemming from Brexit and U.S. – China trade relations, equities enjoyed one of the best years in a decade, but a significant portion of total returns in 2019 have come from valuation expansion as we have seen muted growth in earnings and profits both here in the U.S. and abroad. While we can point to the drawdown in Q4 2018 and the low point in which we entered the year as a major contributor for 2019 returns, 2019 will be remembered for the stark shift in monetary policy in the U.S. and the reality of slowing growth even beyond the impact of trade tensions.

Slow Growth And Rising Multiples

While slowing growth was a major story throughout 2019, the latter half of the year saw manufacturing data recover and undergo a bit of a bottoming-out process, and we continued to see signs of a robust consumer here in the U.S. As a result, U.S. large-cap stocks were able to break out above its longer-term range (stretching back to September 2018) and mark new all-time highs throughout most of November. We view this as a reflection of the perceived relaxation of major geopolitical risks (especially U.S. – China trade) and some forward pricing-in of stronger economic recovery and results. Again, as multiples have expanded into the end of 2019, profits and earnings will have to prove that stocks deserve that greater multiple as we navigate 2020.

1.jpg More

The Global Economy: Slow Grow. Not No Growth.

Consensus expects that the global economy will grow by 3.1% – 3.4% in 2020. While the low-to-mid 3% growth for 2020 is a level that can support risk assets going forward, it is lower than what was seen over the prior five years, and notably lower than levels seen during the 2017 levels of “synchronized global growth” that drove similar levels of equity performance.