2020 in pictures: The defining moments that changed Asia

Preeti Jha - BBC News
Collage of images
Collage of images

Few years are bound so universally by one event. But 2020 is one of them, synonymous worldwide with the pandemic.

Yet there was more to the last 12 months than the coronavirus.

We look back at 10 striking moments from Asia that had (almost) nothing to do with Covid-19.

24 February 2020: The worst communal riots to hit Delhi in decades

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans beat Mohammad Zubair, a 37-year-old Muslim, in February
Young men chanting pro-Hindu slogans beat Mohammad Zubair with wooden sticks and metal rods

This picture of a Muslim man being viciously beaten by a Hindu mob became the defining image of religious riots in Delhi in February.

"No one who saw the photo thought I would survive," Mohammad Zubair, his head still wrapped in bandages, told the BBC on his return from hospital.

The attack, which took place during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, had left him for dead.

Yet despite the severity of his injuries, the 37-year-old survived.

More than 50 others did not, dying in violence that also drove thousands from their homes. It was the worst communal rioting to hit the Indian capital in decades.

But Mr Zubair said he hadn't lost faith in humanity.

"People who do such horrible acts cannot be from any religion," he said.

16 June 2020: When hopes for North-South peace went up in smoke

Passengers at Seoul station watch news report showing North Korea blowing up the liaison office it shared with South Korea on June 16.
Commuters in Seoul watch a report showing Pyongyang blowing up a liaison office it shared with the South

It was a symbol of hope for a new era of peace.

A joint liaison office that allowed the two Koreas to talk directly for the first time since the Korean War.

In June it literally went up in smoke.

Pyongyang blew up the building, saying it wanted "human scum and those who have sheltered the scum to pay dearly for their crimes".

That was a reference to defectors in the South, who for years have sent propaganda leaflets into the North, usually by balloon or bottles in rivers.

The building itself - launched to great fanfare in 2018 on Pyongyang's side of the militarised border - had been empty since January due to Covid-19.

But the dramatic and carefully choreographed explosion still reverberated around the world.

It was a clear sign of Pyongyang's fury and, as one analyst put it, marked "an ominous turning point for the two neighbours".

10 August 2020: The arrest of Hong Kong's rebel mogul and a sweeping raid

Police lead Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai through his Apple Daily headquarters after a sweeping raid and arrests on August 10 2020
Police lead Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai through his Apple Daily headquarters after his arrest

For many Hong Kongers Jimmy Lai is a hero, a rare tycoon who has dared to challenge the soaring influence of Beijing.

That's why the mass raid on his publication Apple Daily - Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper - stunned the city.

It started with Mr Lai's arrest early on 10 August.

The outspoken media mogul was no stranger to arrest. But this time it came under the controversial new national security law imposed by China - where he's viewed as a traitor - that could see the 73-year-old jailed for life.

More than 200 police officers searched his paper's headquarters as Mr Lai himself was paraded through the newsroom in unprecedented scenes livestreamed by its reporters.

Early the next morning Hong Kongers queued up at news stands across the city to buy the tabloid, which vowed to "fight on" in a defiant headline.

Mr Lai was released on bail in August. But earlier this month he was formally charged for endangering national security - led to court in handcuffs and a metal chain. He's presently being held in custody.

10 August 2020: The manifesto that shattered Thailand's biggest taboo

Student Union of Thailand spokesperson Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul reads a list of demands on August 10, 2020
Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul delivers a manifesto urging reform of Thailand's powerful monarchy

She stepped onto a stage through a cloud of dry ice, to the cheers of thousands of students at one of Thailand's most prestigious universities.

But the spectacle of her entry paled in comparison to what she went on to say.

In 10 calmly-delivered points Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul laid out an open challenge to the monarchy.

By demanding the reform of an institution deemed untouchable - protected from criticism by a draconian lese-majeste law - she transformed the Thai protest movement.

"No-one in this world is born with blue blood. Some people may be more more fortunate than others, but no one is born more noble than anyone else," said the 21-year-old.

Her speech would have gone unnoticed in much of the world - but in Thailand it was electrifying.

Just a week earlier fellow activist, Anon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, was the first to break the royal taboo with a speech at a Harry Potter-themed democracy protest.

But it was the manifesto read by Ms Panusaya that pushed previously unuttered questions about the Thai king's vast power and wealth to the forefront of the student-led movement.

Last month she was one of several dozen young activists charged under the royal insult law - and faces 15 years in jail.

15 August 2020: Shoulder-to-shoulder at a pool party that stunned the world

Wuhan swimming pool 15 August
This packed pool party in the former Covid-19 epicentre caught everyone's attention

It was the last place in the world you'd expect to see a massive pool party.

Thousands of revellers crammed into a Wuhan water park, swaying to the beats of an electronic music festival or lounging on rubber floats.

No masks, no social distancing.

In the city where the coronavirus first emerged months earlier local virus transmissions were down to zero.

Life appeared to be returning to normal. Cinemas, museums and parks were re-opening, a far cry from the silent streets emptied by January's original lockdown in Wuhan, which back then was an unprecedented sight.

Yet onlookers watched the packed pool with a mixture of awe and alarm, especially in those countries where the virus still raged.

China, which has largely brought Covid-19 under control unlike many parts of the western world, used the opportunity to make a point.

The pool party sends a message to the world, said the Beijing mouthpiece, The Global Times, that "strict anti-virus measures have a payback".

16 October 2020: The grieving mother whose treatment outraged the Philippines

Reina Mae at baby River&#39;s burial
Political detainee Reina Mae Nasino says goodbye to her baby daughter

A young mother knelt before the body of her newborn to say her final goodbye - handcuffed and covered from head to toe in personal protective gear.

This image of Reina Mae Nasino - a political detainee released from prison under armed guard to attend her baby's funeral - agonised Filipinos.

It was the tragic end of an unsuccessful campaign to reunite the 23-year-old with her daughter.

Baby River was born in custody, separated from her mother at just over one-month-old - despite multiple pleas and legal challenges to keep the pair together.

Her health deteriorated soon after, but even when she was hospitalised Ms Nasino was not permitted to see her baby.

The next time she saw River was at her wake - the three-month-old baby died of pneumonia in October.

The case has raised critical questions about the rights of Filipino mothers in custody and sparked widespread outrage - with many saying the system had failed both Ms Nasino and her child.

23 October 2020: A Komodo dragon faces off against a truck on a remote island

Komodo dragon and truck on Rinca island
A Komodo dragon faces off with a truck during construction work in its remote habitat

This image of a Komodo dragon faced with a construction truck went viral in October.

It sparked a slew of concerns about the impact of a new tourist attraction dubbed "Jurassic Park", which is being built on a remote and undeveloped Indonesian island.

The site is one of a handful of Indonesian islands where the famed dragons - the world's largest lizards - are thought to have roamed for millions of years.

"This is the first time Komodos are hearing the roar of engines and the smell of smoke," wrote an activist that shared the photo. "Does anyone still care about conservation?"

The Indonesian government moved to reassure the public that no dragons would be harmed as part of their push to boost tourism on the island. But some environmentalists remain concerned about the changes being made to the dragons' ancient habitat.

Earlier this month local media reported that a construction worker was rushed to hospital by speedboat after a lizard bit him on the leg and hand, leaving him "seriously injured".

30 October 2020: The first same-sex couples joined a mass military wedding in Taiwan

Couple Yi Wang (R) and Yumi Meng (L) react during a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 30 October 2020
Wang Yi (top right) and Meng You-mei pose for the cameras

It was time to strike a pose and celebrate. On 30 October, for the first time ever, same-sex couples took part in a mass military wedding in Taiwan.

The historic moment came a year after the island legalised gay marriage - the only place in Asia to do so.

"We are hoping that more LGBT people in the military can bravely stand up, because our military is very open-minded. In matters of love, everyone will be treated equally," Chen Ying-hsuan, an army lieutenant who married Li Li-chen, told the Associated Press news agency.

They were one of two lesbian couples to tie the knot as part of a military ceremony that wed 188 couples in total.

Major Wang Yi and her wife Meng You-mei were the other pair, carrying a pride flag each throughout the ceremony.

Ms Meng's parents did not attend, but both Ms Wang's parents and her teacher came in support of the couple.

"I really feel this is a huge breakthrough for the military," Ms Wang's mother told AP. "Perhaps for heterosexual couples, it's just a [piece of] paper, but it's very important for gay couples."

17 November 2020: Inflatable rubber ducks became shields on the streets of Bangkok

Democracy protesters used inflatable rubber ducks to shield themselves from water cannons in Bangkok on November 17, 2020
Democracy protesters used the pool ducks to defend themselves from water cannons

Thailand's youth-led democracy movement has become known for its creativity.

Few protest markers have been more surreal or colourful than the inflatable yellow rubber ducks that first appeared on Bangkok's streets in November.

They were only supposed to be a bit of fun, one activist told Reuters news agency.

But their debut at a rally outside the Thai parliament happened to coincide with the worst violence seen in the demonstrations since this latest wave began in July.

When police fired water cannons at protesters on 17 November they responded by deploying the ducks as impromptu shields.

The waterfowls proved more effective than umbrellas, noted one observer.

Thailand's young activists have been visibly inspired by their counterparts in Hong Kong who famously used umbrellas as a defence against water cannons.

But they've also been developing their own symbols and strategies.

At the rally the next day the ducks were out in force. They had fast acquired mascot status and have been spotted at several protests since.

27 November 2020: The image at the centre of India's farmer protests

A police officer raises his baton to hit a farmer
A police officer raises his baton to hit a farmer

This photograph of a paramilitary policeman swinging his baton at an elderly and unarmed Sikh farmer has triggered huge debate in India.

It went viral on social media as hundreds of thousands of farmers staged angry demonstrations outside New Delhi against new agricultural laws.

It soon found itself at the heart of a political tussle too.

Opposition politicians highlighted the image to criticise the treatment of protesters, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed - falsely - that the farmer was not hit.

It wasn't long before Indian media tracked down Sukhdev Singh, the farmer pictured, who told them he had suffered multiple blows to his arms, back and calves.

A tweet trying to discredit the photo by the BJP's social media chief was later called out on Twitter - in what local press say was a first in India - as "manipulated media".

All images copyright.

Latest Stories

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • California Covid patient beats roommate to death with oxygen tank

    Authorities have not yet determined motive for attack

  • Japanese supreme court grants retrial to 84-year-old known as world's longest death-row inmate

    Japan's highest court has upheld a ruling granting a retrial to a man described as the world's longest-serving death row inmate, a lawyer for the 84-year-old said on Wednesday. Iwao Hakamada has lived under a death sentence for more than half a century, after being convicted of robbing and murdering his boss, the man's wife, and their two teenaged children. Mr Hakamada had confessed to the crime but later recanted in court citing his allegedly brutal police interrogation and planted evidence. In a rare about-face for Japan's rigid justice system, a district court in the central city of Shizuoka in 2014 granted his request for a retrial. The court said investigators could have planted evidence and ordered the former boxer freed. Prosecutors appealed the ruling and won at the Tokyo High Court, prompting Mr Hakamada to move the case to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday ruled in his favour, backing the retrial.

  • Woman sues after Chicago police drag her from car by hair

    A woman who says she was yanked by her hair from a car by Chicago police during a shopping mall encounter has filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Mia Wright, 25, and four family members claim their civil rights were violated and asserts the May confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the windows of the car to get to its passengers. “During this attack, Mia Wright could not breathe and was in paralyzing fear as her face and neck were smashed against the concrete ground,” says the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

  • Democrats take the lead in Georgia senate races as Michelle Obama joins campaign

    Democrats’ lead attributed partly to infighting in Republican party

  • Surgeon avoids being struck off after branding livers of two patients

    A surgeon who branded his initials onto the livers of two patients has avoided being struck off despite pleading guilty to assault. Consultant Simon Bramhall used an argon beam machine to mark the organs during transplant operations. His initials were discovered on one of the patients' livers by chance after the donor organ Bramall had transplanted failed about a week after he had carried out the life-saving operation. The 55-year-old resigned from his job at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was later convicted of assault. However, despite the General Medical Council advocating that he be struck off, a tribunal decided to suspend him after hearing he had been under pressure at the time of the incidents. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal, chaired by Christina Moller, considered that "his actions were seen by colleagues as out of character at a time of work-related stress". "Mr Bramhall has taken responsibility for his actions, pleaded guilty to common assault at the earliest opportunity, demonstrated genuine remorse and sought to apologise," the tribunal said. Mr Bramhall was suspended from the register for five months, but avoided being struck off because it was not "appropriate". The tribunal report said: "Mr Bramhall's assault convictions are not fundamentally incompatible with continued registration, taking account of all the circumstances, guidance and relevant principles. It thus did not consider erasure to be an appropriate or proportionate response."

  • Russia’s New Territory

    In November, Russia gained a slice of somebody else’s country. It did this not through unidentified troops moving across a border, nor through hybrid warfare. Instead, it negotiated its capture in full view of, and without a single question asked by, the United States or the rest of the world.Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded the annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but since a 1994 ceasefire between the two nations has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict flared up again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: It mediated a ceasefire that placed the Kremlin’s ostensibly peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched idly as this happened.As Armenia’s traditional protector, Russia held the only leverage to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan gave up claims to the territories it had occupied within Azerbaijan since 1994 and gained nothing — bar a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for securing for its ally a marginally smaller humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence.In reality — unless America is prepared to engage fully in the peace process — Nagorno-Karabakh is now Russia’s indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with an automatic rollover for an additional five should none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate.Russia certainly won’t. It is now gatekeeper to a region central to Europe’s energy diversification (reducing the role of Russian imports). If the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin.Armenia, for mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has proven conclusively that Armenia cannot win militarily, and that therefore ethnic Armenians must accept either governance by Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less of a humiliation to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny an archenemy a complete victory. But this is a longer-term disaster for the Armenians. It means they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east — either diplomatically or for investment — because the Russians are now in charge.Though traditionally thought of by Moscow as “on the other side,” Azerbaijan — owing to lukewarm support from the United States and EU in recent years — has been steadily deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, in part from necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s leverage has also become economic leverage: By militarily guaranteeing a transport corridor across Armenia — closed before the ceasefire — to Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s long-sought-after, direct land route from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and Europe.The West certainly could have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: A toehold soon morphs into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia — the list of examples goes on. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the only logic of Putin’s neo-czarist ambitions.Indeed, now, only a matter of weeks after troop deployment, the Kremlin is maneuvering: Lines on maps have started to bend and flex. On the Russian Ministry of Defense website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, by the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction within which to operate. On December 13, miraculously, the land they control had expanded. This was changed back to the original on the next day, after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity demonstrates that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative — and very early in this intervention.Rumors now swell of Russian “passportization” in Nagorno-Karabakh. Manufacturing new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship has been used to maintain influence in the internal affairs in other post-Soviet nations. Once Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to step in.It is a classic of the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. It happened in two regions in Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before wars broke out, with Russia coming out as the chief beneficiary. Most recently, passportization has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin forecasts that there will be over one million Russian citizens bearing newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s grip is secure.Passportization would mean that a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh — what was supposed to be some form of autonomy within Azerbaijan, as in Soviet days — will never materialize. It will instead turn into a Russian-passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext — or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right — to jump into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge.Considering the U.S.-led assistance now poured into Ukraine in the wake of Russian destabilization, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not being taken in the South Caucasus.Yet time remains for America to step in: The ceasefire shall give way to negotiations for a final peace deal, with much left to decide. The U.S. must fully and comprehensively oppose passportization. American companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region so as to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And U.S.-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help to cut the dependence of both on Russia.It’s time for America to step up diplomatic and economic efforts and reinsert itself in this process. Otherwise, Russia’s empire will continue to expand unchecked.

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • UPS driver dies after assault; co-worker taken into custody

    A UPS employee sought in a deadly assault on a co-worker was taken into custody Wednesday, Connecticut state police said. The suspect, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, had been the target of search since Tuesday night when a fellow UPS worker, Nathan Burk, was found suffering from injuries. The two men apparently were riding in the same vehicle before the assault, Connecticut State Police Trooper Joseu Dorelus said at a news conference.

  • Missouri couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl they claimed was possessed by a ‘demon’

    The girl’s father said he knew the couple had been beating her for weeks

  • A US Naval Armada and 2,500 Marines Are Off Somalia to Cover Troop Withdrawal

    The carrier Nimitz and its strike group, as well as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, are standing by.

  • World's oldest captive giant panda dies

    She leaves behind at least 150 descendants around the world - plus legions of fans, and one doting zookeeper. Xin Xing - the world's oldest giant panda and a matriarch extraordinaire - has died at the grand age of 38. The Chinese-born bear was one of the most famous of her species after giving birth to at least ten cubs during her lifetime. It made her the chief ambassador of China's so-called "panda diplomacy", with her cubs and their offspring sent to grateful zoos around the world. She is thought to have had 153 descendants in all, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, living variously in the USA, Canada and Taiwan. As well as being a record-breaking mother - most pandas struggle to conceive in captivity – Xin Xing was among only a handful of pandas in zoos to have lived beyond the age of 30. Being aged 38 made her the equivalent of at least 110 in human years. Xin Xing - whose name in Mandarin translates as "New Star" - was born in a panda sanctuary in China's Sichuan Province, and transferred to a zoo in the south-western city of Chongqing at the age of one. She was among some 600 giant pandas in captivity, roughly a quarter of the total population. Zookeepers remember her for a prodigious appetite - she could eat 70lbs of bamboo shoots and fruit per day - and occasional fiery temper. However, according to Zhang Naicheng, her keeper for the last 28 years of her life, she grew more placid in her dotage. In an interview to mark her birthday last August - when she celebrated with a slap-up meal of watermelon, bamboo shoots and apple wedges - he said: “She is like a family member to me.”

  • Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic's, introduced her to Trump."The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."Deutsche Bank has been exploring how it can end its heavily scrutinized relationship with Trump, Reuters reports. But for Trump, his "key contacts at his biggest financial backer are leaving at a perilous time for the departing president," the Times reports. "He owes Deutsche Bank about $330 million, and the loans come due in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Trump provided a personal guarantee to get the loans, meaning that if he fails to pay them back, the bank can pursue his personal assets."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break

    Lava was rising more than 3 feet (1 meter) per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend after a two-year break, scientists said Tuesday. Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Why Six Senate Republicans Voted against the COVID Relief Bill

    Congress on Monday night passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package after months of political gridlock, with the Senate nearly unanimously voting in favor of the measure, save for six Republican senators.The 5,593-page bill handily passed in the House 359-53 before being approved by the Senate 92-6. The six votes against the measure came from Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Rand Paul (Ky.) Rick Scott (Fla.), Ron Johnson (Wisc.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Ted Cruz (Texas).The six senators were mostly critical of the financial and physical scale of the bill.Paul called the bill a “spending monstrosity” saying “so-called conservatives” who vote for the measure would be no better than socialist Democrats."When you vote to pass out free money, you lose your soul and you abandon forever any semblance of moral or fiscal integrity," he said.He instead supported opening the economy and trimming wasteful spending in the budget in order to stop creating additional debt for future generations.Johnson similarly said in a statement that the government does “not have an unlimited checking account.”"We must spend federal dollars — money we are borrowing from future generations — more carefully and place limits on how much we are mortgaging our children’s future."He clarified that while he supported the sweeping CARES Act in the spring as swift, massive action was needed then to “prevent an economic meltdown,” that this time around he wanted to take a more targeted approach; In September he proposed a smaller $600 billion relief bill.Scott also pushed against the “massive omnibus spending bill that mortgages our kids & grandkid’s futures.”> We must help Americans & small businesses in need but we can’t keep operating this way. > > Once again, in classic Washington style, vital programs are attached to a massive omnibus spending bill that mortgages our kids & grandkid’s futures. Therefore, I can’t support this bill. pic.twitter.com/poShVDXzHb> > -- Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 21, 2020He said in a tweet he would not support the bill, adding in a statement that "Washington doesn’t seem to understand that new spending today will be paid for by increased federal debt and result in a tax increase on families down the road." "The easy route is simply to go along as Congress continues to do harm to future generations of Americans, but I will not be a part of it," he said.However, Johnson said that while he was "glad a government shutdown was avoided and that financial relief will finally reach many who truly need it," he was critical of the “dysfunction” of the process."The dysfunction of Washington, D.C. was on full display as Congress combined covid relief with a massive omnibus spending bill three months past the deadline and into the current fiscal year," Johnson said. "This monstrosity was 5,593 pages long, and passed only nine hours after the Senate first saw it.""I simply could not support this dysfunction, so I voted no," he said.Cruz and Lee also pushed back against lawmakers being given just hours to read several thousand pages of legislation.In response to a tweet by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), in which the progressive lawmaker lamented having to vote on the bill without receiving adequate time to review it, Cruz agreed that the process is “absurd.”"It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read," Cruz tweeted.> .@AOC is right.> > It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read. CongressIsBroken https://t.co/EQp8BfRBHj> > -- Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 21, 2020Lee echoed these criticisms, posting a video to Twitter in which he showed how long it took just to print the bill: three minutes for just the first 100 pages of the massive bill."Because of the length it is impossible that anyone will have the opportunity to read it between now and the time that we will vote," Lee said in the video. "And I am absolutely certain that this has been cobbled together by a very small handful of members of Congress and their staffs and to the exclusion of 98% of members of Congress of both political parties in both houses.""This process, by which members of Congress are asked to defer blindly to legislation negotiated entirely in secret by four of their colleagues, must come to an end," he said.> 1/4 This is the spending bill under consideration in Congress today. I received it just moments ago, and will likely be asked to vote on it late tonight. It’s 5,593 pages long. I know there are some good things in it. I’m equally confident that there are bad things in it. pic.twitter.com/SoWXnEWYfV> > -- Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 21, 2020Cruz and Blackburn also criticized some of the funding areas that had made their way into the $1.4 trillion spending bill with which the COVID relief legislation was bundled. Cruz said the bill "advances the interests of the radical Left, special interests, and swamp lobbyists, with funding going towards expanding authority for more H-2B visas for foreign workers while a near record number of Americans remain unemployed[.]" It also sets the stage "for Democrats to implement the ‘Green New Deal' by claiming a ‘need' to meet the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, or zero-emission energy sources,” he said.While Blackburn acknowledged that the legislation had a number of positives, including the development and distribution of vaccines, assistance to schools and help for small businesses, she said it came at too high a cost and included a number of measures she could not support."I cannot support nearly $2.4 trillion in spending that will make recovery even harder," she said in a statement. "I have serious concerns with provisions buried in the 5,593 page bill, such as expanded visas, Pell grants for prisoners, and households with illegal aliens receiving economic impact payments. For these reasons, I voted no on passage of this legislation."

  • Sister Abhaya: Indian priest and nun jailed for murder of convent sister

    A court found the pair killed a young nun after she saw them engaging in illicit sexual activity.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency