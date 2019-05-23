The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Is More Cayenne Than Coupe

From Car and Driver

What sort of bizarre world have we inherited that we find ourselves criticizing Porsche for sacrificing the practicality of one of its models in the name of style? Porsches aren't exactly paragons of practicality. But here we are, faced with the curious creature pictured here, the 2020 Porsche Cayenne coupe, a vehicle that one of us has already called Porsche's jumping-the-shark moment.

We drove three different versions of the not-really-a-coupe SUV through the towns and over the hillsides of eastern Austria trying to decide whether the Cayenne coupe, a less practical version of the Cayenne SUV, is the ultimate sacrilege-a frivolous, heavy Porsche-or if it is a partial corrective step for the sacrilege of Porsche building a semipractical, heavy SUV lo those many years ago. At some point, we decided to stop pondering such matters and instead focus our attention on piloting this broad-of-beam, fat-tired vehicle down the narrow, paved goat paths of rural Austria without falling off the side of a mountain. Nothing focuses the mind on what's important quite like the possibility of being squashed by an oncoming MAN semi truck.

Joining the Club

It would have been easier to build up some righteous indignation about the vehicle if Porsche hadn't presented it to us with such candor. Typically, during the introduction of these sorts of "lifestyle" versions of an existing model, carmakers fire up their hyperbole machines. But Porsche's reps quite matter-of-factly noted that the mechanical elements of this somewhat sleeker SUV are identical to those of the standard Cayenne. So much for our plan to catch them obscuring the paucity of the model's changes in a cloud of obfuscation.

So, yes, the Cayenne coupe, which goes on sale in the United States in the fall, feels and drives pretty much exactly as the new-for-2019 Cayenne does. It drives, in other words, like the Porsche of SUVs. It is more composed and precise and competent over the road than most any premium SUV you'd care to mention. That list of vehicles would include similarly style-oriented ute-like things such as the BMW X6, the Mercedes GLE coupe, and the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. In terms of driving satisfaction, the Cayenne coupe's strongest competitors are those that share its basic Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform and powertrain componentry, such as the Audi Q8 and the Lamborghini Urus.

