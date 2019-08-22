2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is in favor of blockchain voting

Andrew Yang, one of the candidates for the 2020 presidential election in the U.S., wants to modernize voting via blockchain technology.

Yang said it is “ridiculous” that in 2020, Americans are still standing in line “for hours” to cast a vote in booths, and that blockchain can solve this issue. “It is 100% technically possible to have fraud-proof voting on our mobile phones today using the blockchain,” the candidate said, adding:

“This would revolutionize true democracy and increase participation to include all Americans - those without smartphones could use the legacy system and lines would be very short.”

“As President, I will…work to modernize our voting infrastructure to utilize modern technology to make it easier and more secure to vote, thus increasing the number of Americans participating in our democracy,” Yang concluded.

Yang is one of the few crypto-friendly presidential candidates. Last month, supporters of Yang launched a super PAC (political action committee) to accept bitcoin donations. Yang also called for “clear guidelines” on cryptocurrencies earlier this year.