2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard surfs and pitches sports in an appeal to voters originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Light snow covered the ground in Seabrook, N.H. on New Year's Eve as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took off her shoes and plunged into the frigid Atlantic Ocean.

As the Hawaii congresswoman emerged from the icy water moments later, her long-sleeved blue shirt was soaked and she was handed a red and white stripped towel which she draped over her shoulders.

Gabbard, an avid surfer, mixed martial artist and military veteran, said she felt "good surprisingly."

The plunge into the waves on the shoreline of a state that will host the first-in-the-nation primary offered a glimpse at Gabbard’s athletic prowess and the unique way she is connecting with voters.

PHOTO: Presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard speaks with Chuck Rosa after taking the Polar Bear plunge in Seabrook, N.H., Jan. 1, 2020. (Beatrice Peterson/ABC News) More

This particular plunge was Gabbard's attempt at bringing awareness to the opioid crisis with Chuck Rosa, the father of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Charles Rosa. The two met after a town hall in Hampton, New Hampshire, and he invited her to brave the waves. Rosa lost two children to accidental drug overdoses and said that every morning for the past 15 years, he jumps into the water to remember his sons, Vincent and Domenic, whose ashes were spread in the water.

"I felt really really humbled and honored to be able to hold his hand as we went ahead and plunged in the ocean, it was windy It was cold it was raining, but to bring attention to the loss that he and his family have gone through it so many families across New Hampshire and across the country have gone through was a real honor," Gabbard told ABC News.

Rosa called the presidential candidate "special" and said he felt "honored" by the experience.

" I hope that we all had as good of a time as you can have going into the freezing cold water," he said.

Over the past few weeks, Gabbard has blended her passion for sports into a form of retail politics and a direct appeal to voters.

In late December, Gabbard attended her first ever NBA game with actor Donnie Wahlberg as a guest of Boston Celtics star player Enes Kanter. She also took in some college football earlier in the year with the family of University of Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback and NFL prospect Tua Tagovailoa. Gabbard hired Tagovailoa's aunt when she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2002.

So excited to be here in #ATL with our good friends to cheer on @tuaamann! I first met Tua when he was just a kid - His aunt, Sai, was my first hire when I was elected to the State House in 2002. #rolltide #Hawaii @AlabamaFTBL #CFBison pic.twitter.com/NZIkyFCeq4 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 31, 2019

Gabbard has also studied Taekwondo, Tai Chi, and Filipino stick fighting, jujitsu and capoeira. She has been a guest on UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan's show "Joe Rogan Experience" three times since September 2018. On the campaign trail, voters often say they were introduced to the congresswoman through the show which has also featured other 2020 candidates.

Gabbard who is also a major in the Hawaiian Army National Guard has posted several high intensity interval training videos on social media.

The Hawaii congresswoman assisted Weili Zhang, UFC Women's Strawweight Champion in returning to America after several visa issues. After the champion UFC fighter's travel visa was denied. With Gabbard's help Zhang made it into the U.S. and the two women went sparring in a MMA gym in Boston.

As a freshman lawmaker, Gabbard joined former 2020 presidential candidate N.Y. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand on the field for the annual Congressional Women's Softball Game which benefited the Young Survival Coalition a non-profit which helps young women battling breast cancer.