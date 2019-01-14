The All New 2020 Ram HD in Photos
Check out the new Ram's refreshed 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel power and its all-new body and chassis.
With all three of the major players in the heavy-duty truck segment offering diesel pickups that have crested the 900-lb-ft torque plateau, it was only a matter of time until one of them eclipsed the magic 1000-lb-ft mark. The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is the first to claim the title, thanks to a heavily reworked version of the venerable Cummins inline-six turbo-diesel.
