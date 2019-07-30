The 2020 Redistricting Battle

The imbroglio over the Trump administration’s unsuccessful effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census has passed. But that debate was only a foreshadow of what may become the most divisive political battle so far this century: After next year’s census, states will need to draw new legislative districts, and the courts have not resolved some major questions about how this may be done.

The census has only one constitutionally mandated purpose: apportioning seats in the House of Representatives. All of the states also use federal census data to apportion their legislatures. A series of landmark Supreme Court decisions in the 1960s ruled that both federal and state legislative districts had to be of (at least roughly) equal populations, a principle referred to as “one person, one vote.” Although controversial at the time, this principle is now broadly acknowledged.

But when counting the number of “persons” in a district for this purpose, does it make sense to include those with no votes to cast? Or is the ideal more accurately stated as “one voter, one vote”?

Apportionment has traditionally been carried out on the basis of total population, including non-citizens, many of whom are not even in the country legally. This gives extra political power to heavily immigrant areas on the basis of residents who are not eligible to vote. And the courts have never resolved the question of whether a state could, if it wanted to, draw its districts on the basis of citizen (or citizen-voting-age) population rather than total population.

The Scale of the Problem

To understand how the uneven distribution of non-citizens affects representation, we must look at apportionment on three distinct levels:

1) Allocating seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the states.

2) Drawing election districts for those seats within each state with more than one representative.

3) Redistricting the state legislatures.

Although the census does not ask about citizenship, the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey does. A review of such data from 2014 and 2015 shows significant deviations from “one voter, one vote” at each of the three levels of apportionment.

1.) There are significant differences in non-citizen populations among the states, ranging from 14 percent in California to less than 1 percent in West Virginia. California, the first sanctuary state, has five or six more members of the House (and consequently Electoral College votes) than it would if apportionment were based only on citizen population.

2.) There are similar differences within states. For example, non-citizens make up 17.6 percent of New York City’s population but only 5.2 percent of the rest of New York State. As a result, New York City has one more seat in the U.S. House than it would if a “one voter, one vote” apportionment were followed. Similarly, about 10 percent of Florida residents are not citizens, but those non-citizens are heavily concentrated in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, where 20 percent of the residents are not citizens. This shifts almost a full House seat to those two counties away from the rest of Florida. Such distortions are not as common in states with low non-citizen populations, but one study using 2015 data found that the Democratic share of the House would fall from 43.2 percent to 42.3 percent if only citizens were counted, and slightly further if only voting-age citizens were. Such differences may not seem large, but even a small deviation can be material in a closely divided legislature.

3) These uneven distributions within states also affect state legislatures. Due to the discrepancies described above, New York City has two or three more seats in the New York state senate and at least five more seats in the state assembly than it would have if apportionment were based on the citizen population. In Florida, apportioning on the basis of gross population shifts three or four seats in the state house of representatives and one or more seats in the state senate to Miami-Dade and Broward counties and away from the rest of the state. Under citizen-only redistricting, the study based on 2015 estimated, the Democratic share of state houses nationwide would fall from 46.4 percent to 45.2 percent, and the Democratic share of state senates from 44.4 percent to 43.4 percent. The effect would be particularly dramatic in states with high non-citizen populations, with, for example, swings to the Republicans of more than two points in the state houses of Texas, Nevada, and New York.