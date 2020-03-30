Your 2020 Stimulus Check: How Much? When? And Other Questions Answered

Uncle Sam is going to be sending you a check soon. To counter the coronavirus-induced economic meltdown, the Trump administration and Congressional leaders worked out a massive economic stimulus plan that will flood the U.S. economy with cash and provide relief for Americans who are taking a financial hit. Part of the plan is to send us all direct payments from the government's coffers. But there are a lot of unanswered questions about these payments. At the top of the list: How much will we all get? And when will we get it?

Fortunately, we have answers to these and other frequently asked questions about the economic stimulus checks. We also have a handy Stimulus Check Calculator that tells you how much money you can expect (everyone's check will be different). Read on to get the answers you need to the questions you have. Once you know more about the stimulus payments, you can start figuring out how you can use the money to your advantage.

How Many Stimulus Checks Will I Get?

You'll get just one payment. Earlier proposals called for multiple checks. One plan put forth by a group of Democratic Senators even required quarterly payments to Americans until the crisis ends. However, the law signed by President Trump only authorizes a single payment.

How Much Money Will I Get?

Everyone wants to know how much money they will get. You may have heard that stimulus checks will be for $1,200--but it's not that simple. That's just the base amount. Your check could actually be much higher or lower.

To calculate the amount of your check, Uncle Sam will start with that $1,200 figure. If you're married and file a joint tax return, then both you and your spouse will get $1,200 (for a total of $2,400). If you have children who qualify for the child tax credit (they must be 16 years old or younger), you get an additional $500 for each child. So, for example, a married couple with two children can get up to $3,400.

Now the bad news. Stimulus payment amounts will be phased-out for people at certain income levels. Your check will be gradually reduced to zero if you're single, married filing a separate tax return, or a qualifying widow(er) with an adjusted gross income (AGI) above $75,000. If you're married and file a joint tax return, the amount of your stimulus check will drop if your AGI exceeds $150,000. If you claim the head-of-household filing status on your tax return, your payment will be reduced if your AGI tops $112,500.

Also note that the IRS, which will issue the payments, will look at your 2019 tax return for your filing status, AGI, and information about your children. If you haven't yet filed your 2019 return (now due July 15), the IRS will go to your 2018 return for the necessary information.

Again, we have an easy-to-use Stimulus Check Calculator to help you figure out the estimated amount of your check (based on either your 2018 or 2019 return). Check it out!

If I Haven't Filed My 2019 Return Yet, Should I Do That Now or Wait?

There's an opportunity to manipulate the amount of your stimulus check if you haven't already filed your 2019 return. For some people, you could end up with a larger check depending on whether you file your 2019 return right away or wait to file until after you get your stimulus payment. To find out which is better, use the Stimulus Check Calculator to run the numbers using both your 2018 and projected 2019 returns (a best guess for 2019 will do in a pinch). If you get a higher amount using your 2018 return, wait to file. If the amount is better using 2019 numbers, then file as soon as you can.

If I Wait to File My 2019 Return to Get a Bigger Check, Will I Have to Pay Back the Difference Later?

Let's say you wait to file your 2019 return because your stimulus check will be $100 more if the IRS bases your payment on your 2018 return. Will you get to keep that additional $100?

That's still an open question. The way the law is written, the checks that will be sent now are actually just advanced payments of a new refundable tax credit for the 2020 tax year. We don't know yet how the IRS will treat stimulus payments that are more than the 2020 tax credit amount. (If the check is less than the authorized credit, you'll get the difference when you file your 2020 return.)