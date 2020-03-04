2020 Super Tuesday live updates: Biden wins the South, Mass., Sanders takes Vt., Colo., Utah, NBC News projects

Fourteen states and one territory will hold nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar.

As the polls continue to close on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts Democratic primaries and Sen. Bernie Sanders has come out on top in his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah, NBC News projects.

More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election. Two big questions are whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's unconventional, late-entry strategy to forgo the first four nominating contests and focus on Super Tuesday states pays off, and whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren does well enough to remain in the race.

