With the 2020 GR Supra, Toyota Gets In Touch With Its Fun Side

Here, at long last, is the 2020 Toyota GR Supra, a small fleet of them parked in pit lane at the Shenandoah Circuit at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia.

If it seems like you’ve been hearing about this car for years, you have-in one of Toyota's sketches of the FT-1 concept, which became the Supra, the year “2013” is scrawled in the corner. And by the way, the "GR" is neither a reference to Axl Rose nor an aborted declaration from Tony the Tiger. It stands for Gazoo Racing, Toyota's racing team. Now you know.

A Long Wait

For a car that’s enjoyed-or been victimized by-a steady long-term drip of photos and information, the Supra still looks wild when you finally see it in person, all curves and haunches, an Alfa 8C Competizione but more dramatic.

“It’s a rear three-quarters car,” says Alex Shen, studio chief at Toyota’s Calty Design Research. “We started with the rear three-quarter view and designed the car from there.”

The Supra is quite faithful to the FT-1 concept, but it lost the concept’s towering rear wing. “That’s OK,” says Shen. “We have a feeling that owners and the aftermarket are going to take care of the wing.”

While design gospel always seems to stress short overhangs-tires pushed to the corners as a Platonic ideal-the Supra has some healthy overhangs, particularly at the rear. In fact, while the Supra is about the same length as the small Toyota FT-86, its wheelbase is four inches shorter. Shen explains that overhang is often unfairly vilified when it comes to automotive aesthetics.

“It all depends on what angle you’re at when you’re looking at the car,” he says. We’re sitting a bit behind a Supra, looking down its flank. “See that front fender, how you can see the whole shape of the fender? With less overhang, the fender would just sort of disappear. Really, overhang is only noticeable if you’re looking straight at the car in profile.”

And if you do that, you might notice that a lot of attractive cars eschew the wheels-to-the corners look. “Next time you see a Porsche 911, look at it from the side,” he says. “Tons of overhang.”

Notes of Style

In a stylistic statement of intent, the Supra’s crisp double-bubble roof means that there’s no sunroof option. Unlike Chevrolet with the current bubble-topped Camaro, Toyota isn’t going to stamp a whole different flat roof panel to accommodate a sunroof. That means less weight up top and more room for helmets, which is important for a car that comes with a National Auto Sport Association membership and a high-performance track day.