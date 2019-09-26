2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition Is for Overlanding Pack Rats

From Car and Driver

The Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition comes with a Yakima cargo basket as standard equipment.

The Venture Edition starts at $45,405, $1815 more than the TRD Off-Road Premium model it is based on.

Venture Edition models also get all-weather floor mats, gunmetal-gray wheels, and black exterior accents.

Are your four-wheeled adventures so grand that they can't be contained inside the capacious Toyota 4Runner? Toyota has the truck for you, and it's not a Land Cruiser. The 2020 4Runner Venture Edition comes with a Yakima MegaWarrior cargo basket to corral overpriced coolers, Pelican cases, and duffels stuffed with s'mores fixings on the truck's roof.

The $45,405 Venture Edition costs $1815 more than the 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium it's based on. Both models are powered by a 270-hp V-6 channeled through a five-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and a locking rear differential. Other Venture Edition specialties include gunmetal-gray 17-inch wheels, all-weather floor mats, and black exterior accents such as the badges, door handles, mirror caps, and rear spoiler. Toyota also strips the TRD Off-Road badging from the C-pillar on Venture Edition models.

For 2020, all 4Runners receive a larger, 8.0-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Toyota's TSS-P active-safety suite spreads automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beams, and adaptive cruise control across the line. The instrument cluster has also been redesigned, and rear-seat passengers can now charge devices from two USB ports.

