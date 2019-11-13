2020 Toyota Camry, 2021 Toyota Avalon Adding All-Wheel Drive

From Car and Driver

Toyota will be adding all-wheel drive as an option on 2020 Camry and 2021 Avalon models.

It comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The all-wheel-drive Camry goes on sale in spring, with the AWD Avalon following later, in fall 2020.

Toyota is expanding its offerings of all-wheel-drive passenger cars by adding the drivetrain option to the 2020 Camry and the 2021 Avalon. The company's popular Prius hybrid received optional all-wheel drive for the 2019 model year. All-wheel drive will be complemented by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This isn't the first time the Camry has been offered with all-wheel drive; many may remember the Camry All-Trac model that was offered from 1988 to 1991. Unlike that vintage number, the 2020 all-wheel drive Camry will feature up-to-date technology, safety, and luxury features.

The optional all-wheel-drive system is borrowed from Toyota's RAV4 SUV and will be available on Camry LE, XLE, SE, and XSE trims. When the Avalon with all-wheel drive goes on sale, buyers will find it available on the XLE and Limited models. The system can direct up to 50 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels; it can also decouple itself from the rear wheels when all-wheel-drive traction isn't needed, which Toyota says should preserve fuel economy.

The 2020 Camry with all-wheel drive will be available through Toyota dealerships in spring 2020, and the 2021 Avalon is scheduled for launch in fall 2020.

