2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Is Even More Capable and Luxurious

To celebrate the Land Cruiser's status as a pivotal part of Toyota’s lineup for more than 60 years, the Heritage Edition was conceived. The latest special-edition Land Cruiser looks back to its past and draws on its . . . Heritage. . . and becomes the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition. The Toyota Land Cruiser arrived on our shores in 1958 and became an instant icon, a role it has nurtured ever since. Over the years, Toyota has tested dozens of new markets and used the Land Cruiser and its core values of quality, dependability, and reliability to establish the brand in each new market. Once each new market falls for the legendary Land Cruiser, Toyota slowly starts to roll out the rest of its lineup. Fast-forward to 2019: Toyota has sold more than 10 million Land Cruisers worldwide. Click onward to see what makes the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition so special.