The 2020 Toyota Supra Is a Resurrection of a Hero

Toyota's fourth-generation Supra Turbo (chassis code A80), sold here from 1993 to 1998, has fronted movie franchises, shredded drag strips in as little as six seconds, and-if we recall correctly-conducted the London Philharmonic at the request of Queen Elizabeth II. The iron-strong 2JZ straight-six under its hood has worn turbochargers big enough to sleep in and swims like a shark in a nitrous-oxide ocean. And yet, Toyota has left us Supraless for 20 years, sitting idly by as the car accumulated a mountain of pop-culture street cred.

Now the Big T is finally leveraging that mighty reputation in the form of the new (A90) Supra, which will blast out of a Magna Steyr assembly plant in Graz, Austria, alongside its brother, the BMW Z4. Yes, under a skin based on the FT-1 concept car from 2014 beats a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six just as its fast and furious forefather had. Beyond that, well . . .

Instead of the herculean 2JZ, the A90 generation gets a version of BMW's B58 turbocharged and direct-injected 3.0-liter inline-six making 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, there's room for more power-the Z4's B58 is tweaked to 382 horses-but modern engines are already so stressed that it's unlikely this one has the reserve capacity needed to support such monumental power increases as those that made the 2JZ legendary.



The chassis, however, will support less power. The chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, has admitted that a four-cylinder version of the Supra will come later. We suggest that such a machine be called Celica. The only transmission offered on the 2020 model will be a version of the ubiquitous ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. Toyo­ta isn't yet planning to offer a manual in the A90, though BMW will supposedly offer a stir-it-yourself stick with some Z4 engines in some markets but not ours.

Like the engine, most of the 2020 Supra's mechanical substance comes from BMW's parts bin. The component set here is the Cluster Architecture (a.k.a. CLAR) on which BMW erects most of its products from the upcoming 3-series on up. While most of the structural duty is handled by unitized steel stampings, some body panels, such as the hood and the door skins, are aluminum, and the rear hatch is made from a composite material.

"The way the partnership worked," explains Ben Haushalter, Toyota's product manager for the Supra, "is that the styling is 100 percent Toyota. We basically partnered with BMW for their platform and powertrains. Once we had decided on the hard points for the car, we sort of went our own ways."

