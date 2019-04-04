The 2020 Toyota Supra Gets Better MPG Than a Lot of Other Sports Cars

At this point, we basically know everything there is to know about the new Toyota Supra. We know how much power it makes (335 horsepower). We know how much it costs ($50,290). We even know how many colors it comes in (eight). But until now, we didn't know what is arguably the most important factoid of any sports car: what kind of fuel economy it gets. Okay, so maybe fuel economy isn't really a sports-car buyer's number one need-to-know fact before making a purchase, but it is important.

The Supra is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six sourced from BMW, and only an eight-speed automatic transmission is available. The EPA has now released its official numbers for the Supra, rating it at 26 mpg combined, 24 mpg city, and 31 mpg highway. We decided to dig into the ratings of the Supra's competitors-and a few other tangentially related cars-to see how the reborn legend compares.