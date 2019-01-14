Here Are All the 2020 Toyota Supra's Prices, Trim Levels, Colors, and Options

From Car and Driver

The 2020 Toyota Supra is finally here, and the official numbers are rolling in. The new sports car starts at $50,920, and all models come with a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Compared with its sibling, the droptop BMW Z4, the Toyota hardtop is shaping up to be the better value. It is priced only $225 higher than the Z4 30i, which comes with a significantly less powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Here are all the pricing details on the Supra's trim levels and option packages.

The base Supra 3.0 ($50,920) includes these features as standard:

6.5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and USB

Faux-suede power seats with memory

Forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking

Automatic high-beams

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive dampers

Rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry and push-button start

JBL audio and a navigation system are part of an option package ($2460), and numerous active-safety features, including adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring, come in the optional Driver Assist package ($1195).

The 3.0 Premium ($54,920) adds the following:

8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay

12-speaker JBL audio system

Head-up display

Heated leather seats

The Launch Edition ($56,180) comprises the first 1500 cars in the U.S., is available either in white, black or red, and has visual tweaks including:

Red mirror caps

Black 19-inch wheels

Red leather interior (only available with black or white exterior)

Commemorative plaque on dashboard with number in series

Both the 3.0 Premium and the Launch Edition are offered with the same $1195 Driver Assist package as the base car.

Exterior colors are:

Renaissance Red 2.0

Nitro Yellow ($400)

Downshift Blue

Absolute Zero White

Tungsten Silver

Turbulence Gray

Nocturnal Black

Phantom Matte Gray ($1200, pictured below)

The very first Supra to roll off the production line at Magna-Steyr in Austria will cross the block for charity at the Barrett-Jackson auction on January 19 in Arizona, and it'll be a one-off combination of the Phantom Matte Gray exterior with the Launch Edition's red mirrors, black wheels, and red interior. Its dashboard plaque will designate it as 1 of 1500. After that, Toyota dealers will take orders for the other 1499 Launch edition models, which are slated to arrive in the U.S. this summer. Other models will presumably follow by a few months.

