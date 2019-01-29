The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Is Coming, and This Teaser Photo Hints at How It'll Look

From Car and Driver

Toyota will unveil the first details about its upcoming 2020 Tacoma pickup truck next week during the Chicago auto show. The company teased the announcement with this partially shrouded image that shows just the front end of the highly popular mid-sizer from the headlights up, with the silhouette of hillsides in the background. While the darkened picture leaves much to the imagination, we can see that the model shown closely resembles the current-generation Tacoma, which was all new for 2016. Since Toyota doesn't allude to any significant exterior changes, we can only assume that the news will include updates to the powertrain options or available trim levels.



The current Tacoma (pictured below) is available with either a standard 159-hp 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine or a 278-hp 3.5-liter V-6. Both pair with a six-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Certain trim levels and cab combinations also offer a six-speed manual transmission, which we hope will continue.

Although the thought of a more powerful engine intrigues us, we have no idea what that could be. Maybe an electrified version of the iconic pickup is coming; after all, Ford recently confirmed it will build an all-electric version of the full-size F-150. It could even be called the Prius T. Who knows?

The Tacoma is already available in a variety of distinct models that include the enhanced TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road times as well as the top-of-the-line TRD Pro. The latter just returned to the lineup for 2019, and the truck in the picture is missing the Pro's exclusive blacked-out grille and distinct lettering. Could the Taco add yet another trim level to its already bloated roster? It's definitely possible. The other possibility is that Toyota brings back the single-cab body style, which hasn't been offered this entire generation. Of course, this is all speculation. The truth won't be revealed until the company holds its press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, in Chicago. Stay tuned for more details.

