2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Brings More Mazda Goodness to Toyota's Subcompact

From Car and Driver

The Toyota Yaris hatchback is now based on the Mazda 2, just like its Yaris sedan stablemate.

A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, but unfortunately it can only be had with an automatic transmission in the hatchback model (a manual is offered on the sedan).

This model replaces the outgoing Toyota-built Yaris hatchback.

The Toyota Yaris is dead; long live the Toyota Yaris. With a little help from Mazda, Toyota has come up with a replacement for its own subcompact hatchback. Like the Yaris sedan that started out life as a Scion iA, the new 2020 Yaris hatch is a rebadged version of the Mazda 2 that's not sold in the United Staets.

All of the mechanicals from the Yaris sedan carry over to the hatch, with only one engine choice: a 1.5-liter inline-four making 106 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque. Sadly, the hatchback doesn't offer the same standard six-speed manual transmission, as it comes only with a six-speed automatic. The hatchback is around 10 inches shorter than the sedan, at 161.6 inches, but offers a bit more cargo space behind the rear seats, at 16 cubic feet, and even more than that with the rear seats folded down. Toyota estimates the hatch will achieve the same 40-mpg EPA highway rating as the automatic-transmission sedan.

Photo credit: Toyota More

Toyota is only offering two trim levels for the Yaris hatchback, leaving the value-oriented L trim for just the sedan. The hatch will come in LE and XLE trims, with the LE coming standard with proximity-key entry, forward-collision warning, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XLE adds equipment such as leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and LED headlights.

We assume Toyota will charge a bit extra for the Yaris hatchback, so expect it to start somewhere around $19,000 when it arrives later this year.

('You Might Also Like',)