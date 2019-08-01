The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 Has More Torque Than Any Other Production Motorcycle on the Market

Click here to read the full article.

In a case of ‘bigger is better,’ Triumph has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated new edition of the Rocket 3—with more torque than any production motorcycle on the planet. Available in two editions, the base Rocket 3 and the Rocket 3 GT, the Triumph’s new power cruisers claim to possess a stump-pulling 163 ft lbs of torque at 4000 rpm from a 2438 cc inline three-cylinder motor. There’s also 165 hp at 6000 rpm on tap, marking an 11 percent gain over the 2009 through 2018 versions of the Rocket 3.

Those numbers put the model well and truly at the head of the other big boys in terms of sheer powerlifter numbers—indeed, neither Harley-Davidson nor Indian, let alone Ducati or BMW, build a production motorcycle with a displacement greater than 2100cc— meaning the Rocket is basically in a league of its own. And that’s the way Triumph wants it.

More from Robb Report

The massive motor is matched to a completely revamped aluminum chassis, with Brembo fitting its superbike-spec Stylema brake calipers, Showa fitting the suspension, and Avon utilizing tires specifically designed for the Rocket and its monster 240 mm-section rear wheel.

On the electronics side, Triumph has held nothing back with the new Rocket. It’s armed with more sparky wizardry than any motorcycle to come from the Hinckley, UK, facility. Inside the ECU sits the full gamut of rider aids in an Inertial Measurement Unit, traction control, cornering ABS, four different riding/throttle modes, all-LED lighting, hill-start assist, cruise control (of course) and keyless ignition. And heated grips are an option on the base model but standard on the GT.

Speaking of the GT, it’s more angled to longer distance riders, with a lower seat, brushed-aluminum passenger backrest and feet-forward controls.

The Rocket 3 is available in Korosi Red and Phantom Black, while the GT variant gets the very cool, two-tone Silver Ice and Storm Grey—with Korosi Red pinstripe decal—and Phantom Black color schemes. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but expect to hear the numbers by November. Deliveries should begin in January.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.