In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

  • FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes
  • FILE PHOTO: A house is seen past the gate on a private property in East Hampton
1 / 2

In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Simon Jessop
·7 min read

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Simon Jessop

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) - In 2020, as the world convulsed under COVID-19 and the global economy faced its worst recession since World War II, billionaires saw their riches reach new heights.

Now some are talking to their wealth managers about how to keep a hold of and consolidate their fortunes amid the global debris of the pandemic. Others are discussing how to preempt and navigate demands from governments, and the wider public, to pick up their share of the recovery costs.

"The stock market crashed a year ago, by July or so my portfolio was back where it was before, at the beginning of the year, and now it's far higher," said Morris Pearl, a former managing director at BlackRock who chairs Patriotic Millionaires, a group that believes the high net worth should do more to close the wealth gap.

"The fundamental problem is this gross inequality that's getting worse."

The plans being discussed by the ultra-rich range from philanthropy, to shifting money and businesses into trust funds, and relocating to other countries or states with favourable tax regimes, according to Reuters interviews with seven millionaires and billionaires and more than 20 advisers to the wealthy.

"It's quite evident that the bill is coming for everybody," said Rob Weeber, CEO at Swiss wealth manager Tiedemann Constantia, who said some clients were also considering selling major assets like businesses before tax rates rise.

In the United States, the election of Joe Biden as president, and anticipated higher taxes for the rich, have in particular triggered a sharp increase in demand from clients to set up trusts, according to wealth managers.

This would allow them to pass along money to children or other relatives under the current $11.7 million tax-free threshold per person. During his campaign, Biden proposed to return to 2009 levels, when the exemption stood at $3.5 million.

"We saw a surge of trusts created and funded in Q4 of last year," said Alvina Lo, chief wealth strategist at Wilmington Trust. "The vast majority of our clients adopted a wait-and-see approach until the election in November, and then it just kicked up into high gear."

'EXTRAORDINARILY AGILE'

Nearly two-thirds of the world's billionaire class amassed greater fortunes in 2020, according to Forbes, with the biggest gainers reaching unprecedented levels of wealth, helped by the trillions of dollars in recovery money from policymakers.

Forbes, which tracks publicly known fortunes, estimated billionaires had gotten 20% richer in 2020 by mid-December.

Many enjoyed investment opportunities off-limits to ordinary retail investors, capitalising on market volatility with short-term derivative trades, according to Maximilian Kunkel, UBS's chief investment officer for wealthy family offices.

When asset prices tumbled, he said, many of the bank's biggest private clients sold put options or opted for more complex trades known as risk reversals, helping them capitalise on their bet that prices would eventually rise.

"Some of our clients were extraordinarily agile in taking advantage of the biggest market dislocations," Kunkel added.

Now, as governments globally grapple with ballooning debt and growing social unrest, billionaires know the spotlight on their wealth will get stronger, according to the interviews.

Many of the wealthy are mindful of looming demands from tax authorities, and are speeding up plans to pour money into trust funds for their children.

Wealth strategist Jason Cain said many ultra-rich families had also sought to move other assets including businesses into trust funds, capitalising on the "unique" situation presented by the pandemic of low interest rates and depressed valuations to make potentially windfall tax savings in years to come.

Inquiries in such strategies tripled during the first seven to eight months of the pandemic, according to Cain, who works for U.S.-based wealth advisory Boston Private.

"75-80% of the families that we talk to were convinced that that was an opportunistic time and they needed to do something."

THE HAMPTONS, OR SINGAPORE?

Others across the globe are also taking more drastic action, by relocating to countries and areas where the tax regimes and societies are more benign for the mega-rich.

"They are actually saying: look, we see the world inevitably going towards more and more transparency. And there's no point fighting a trend," said Babak Dastmaltschi, Credit Suisse's head of strategic clients in its international wealth management division.

"Let's just find suitable jurisdictions which are transparent, open, respected, and internationally recognised, and establish our structures there," he added, citing Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore as popular targets.

Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm based in London, said inquiries from high-net-worth individuals seeking to relocate had jumped during the pandemic. The number of calls from U.S.-based clients surged 206% in 2020 from the prior year, for example, while calls from Brazil rose 156%.

For many in emerging countries, fears that strains on public services could lead to civil unrest have prompted younger generations of wealthy families particularly to seek opportunities abroad.

"COVID just basically took the clothes off the Emperor, and all of a sudden, people started to realize: our healthcare system is not strong, our social safety net is really not available," said Beatriz Sanchez, head of Latin America at global wealth manager Julius Baer.

Cindy Ostranger, tax director at Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth, said she also saw many ultra-wealthy clients moving out of New York City into their vacation getaways in the likes of the Hamptons, initially to escape the worst of the pandemic, and subsequently staying to pay lower taxes.

Moves to low-tax states, including Texas, Florida and Washington, have also become more popular, said Kristi Hanson, director of taxable research at investment consulting firm NEPC's Private Wealth group.

FOCUS ON PHILANTHROPY

As countries continue to grapple with the pandemic's fallout, economists point to a larger looming issue: the decoupling of extreme wealth from overall economic prosperity.

By early March, the wealth of U.S. billionaires had risen $1.3 trillion, or by nearly a half, since the start of the pandemic, according to research conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

That brings their wealth to $4.2 trillion, roughly a fifth of U.S. economic output for 2020 and double the total wealth held by the bottom-half of the 330 million population.

"We're at a moment, you might say, after four years of celebrating inequality, people are saying that wasn't exactly the right answer," said Nobel Laureate and Columbia University economist Joseph Stiglitz, referring to the U.S. Trump administration reducing taxation for the rich.

The pandemic has focused the attention of many super-rich people on social causes, according to UBS's American head of family advisory and philanthropy services Judy Spalthoff.

"There's been a massive shift in the conversations we're witnessing among families, in terms of the consideration of social inequity," she said. "The younger generation has really been pushing this topic at the board level.

"We see so many conversations in families really gut-checking to say, 'Yes, we've had success. We've worked hard for this success. But let's not be blind to the world around us. And let's make sure we can step out of our bubble'."

For many that means philanthropy.

Spalthoff's team saw a surge in clients partnering with the UBS Optimus Foundation, which channels money to causes such as Action Against Hunger, with donations rising 74% last year versus 2019, to $168 million.

Yet for UK-based millionaire Gary Stevenson, a former trader at Citibank, any plan to tackle inequality must include a wealth tax.

"We live in a situation right now where billionaires often pay lower rates of tax on their income than ordinary workers," he said. "But I don't think it will be enough just simply to tax their income ... it needs taxes that apply on wealth."

(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank Plans Asia Equity Capital Markets Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, seeking to stage a comeback amid strong demand for share sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Frankfurt-based lender, which shuttered the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers, said the people. The bank is looking to hire in roles across the spectrum to support its ECM business, including in origination, distribution and research, said one of the people.Deutsche Bank is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The move comes as global initial public offerings have already delivered the best quarter since at least 2009, with more than $200 billion raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After a sustained boom last year in special purpose acquisition companies, and with interest rising in Asia, the case for partially reversing cuts to equities has grown harder to dismiss.Deutsche Bank’s Asia ECM unit will prioritize serving established clients the lender has a strong relationship with, rather than extensively courting small- to mid-sized companies, according to one of the people. The team will likely choose to follow the strategy of its counterpart in the U.S., where focusing on a combination of SPACs, companies in the technology sector and existing clients has proved to be profitable, another person said.Read More: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsShares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.8% at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfurt, giving the firm a market value of about 21.9 billion euros ($25.9 billion). Discussions with prospective candidates are ongoing, and the number of new hires could change, said the people.A representative from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.The German bank currently ranks 29th in Asia Pacific equity offerings, earning $738 million worth of deal credit, according to Bloomberg league tables. Among the bigger deals that it advised on for companies in the region are South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion U.S. IPO and online car-selling platform Autohome Inc.’s $689 million Hong Kong listing.Deutsche Bank is one of the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable. The blank-check wave is a significant opportunity for the bank and can be an important driver of profitability, said Barclays Plc analyst Amit Goel.Read More: Deutsche Bank Rides SPAC Boom to Make League Table ComebackThe German lender revamped its investment bank in Asia in 2019 by folding its financing and structured debt operations into the division and making job cuts. A majority of the ECM bankers in Asia were let go, Bloomberg News has reported. The plan was part of a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, and included a target of about 18,000 job cuts by the end of 2022. Despite the cuts affecting all regions, Sewing said at the time that Asia would be a focus for growth.Deutsche Bank will build the next phase of its transformation, Sewing wrote in its annual report earlier this month. Thanks to progress in reducing costs, the bank was on a good path to make targeted investments this year, he told analysts in prepared remarks in February.The investment bank has been the standout performer for the German lender during the pandemic. Last year’s strong showing by the unit continued in 2021, with revenue up 20% this year, Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said last week.(Updates with Deutsche Bank share movement in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berjaya Rallies as New CEO Buys Stake Amid Pledge to Revamp Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Berjaya Corp.’s new group chief executive officer bought a minority stake in the company as he looked to restructure one of Malaysia’s sprawling business groups. The shares rallied to a near three-year high.Abdul Jalil bin Abdul Rasheed acquired 70 million shares at 28 sen a share, he said in a statement on Wednesday. The stake, worth 19.6 million ringgit ($4.8 million), matches the amount of shares that founder and Executive Chairman Vincent Tan said he sold, according to a separate statement the same day.Tan picked Jalil more than a week ago to “future-proof” his family empire from future shocks following losses from the pandemic. It is the first time he has hired an outside professional to run his group that spans property, betting, hotels to insurance, and has an interest in U.K. luxury car dealer HR Owen Plc.“Being a shareholder and CEO will allow me to execute changes with the right incentive in place,” Jalil said. “It is also a vote of confidence in the company, and addresses the seriousness of this institutionalization phase we are undertaking.”Two days after his March 16 appointment, Berjaya formed a partnership with New World Capital Advisors Ltd., a London-based merchant bank, to provide advisory services including mergers and acquisitions and strategy in Malaysia and neighboring countries.Shares of Berjaya, which also runs Starbucks and Kenny Rogers Roasters outlets across the nation, rallied as much as 16% on Thursday to the highest since May 2018. Its trading volume was 1,725% of its three-month average. The stock has soared 78% since the appointment, boosting its market value to 1.57 billion ringgit.Jalil was CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd., Malaysia’s top state-run money manager, and has worked with Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions

    Oil prices fell more than 2% as fresh coronavirus lockdowns revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.40, or 2.3%, to $59.78 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight. Prices, which tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling fuel demand growth, sharply reversed on Wednesday on news of the grounding in the Suez Canal, potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.

  • PUBG Mobile reports 1 billion accumulated downloads since 2018 launch

    Chinese tech giant Tencent said on Thursday its cellphone action game PUBG Mobile has surpassed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China, making it one of the most successful games worldwide. PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, in which a group of players fight one another until only a single combatant is left alive, has been hugely popular since the so-called battle royale style game was launched three years ago. The latest download figures would put it behind only Kiloo Games' Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment's Candy Crush Saga, both casual titles that are relatively easy to play and appeal to a broad audience, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

  • ViacomCBS Drops 23% After Pricing New $3B Stock Sale

    ViacomCBS stock plunged 23.2% on Wednesday after the diversified mass media conglomerate announced the pricing of its $3 billion new stock sale. ViacomCBS (VIAC) plans to invest the net proceeds from the sale in its streaming services. However, the tough competitive landscape and execution risk is keeping investors on edge and has led to a sharp sell-off in the stock. Notably, VIAC has lost about 28% of its value in the last three trading days. ViacomCBS’s stock offerings comprise of two concurrent offerings of 20 million shares of its Class B common stock and 10 million shares of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The company priced the Class B common stock offering at $85 per share and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering at $100 per share. The offering is anticipated to close on March 26. (See ViacomCBS stock analysis on TipRanks) On March 22, Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos raised the stock’s price target to $120 (71% upside potential) from $80 and reiterated a Buy rating. Kurnos remains upbeat on VIAC’s prospects and expects it to crush near-term estimates. He expects VIAC stock to trend higher. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on the stock based on 8 Holds, 5 Buys and 7 Sells. The average analyst price target of $58.41 implies downside potential of about 16.7% to current levels. Shares have skyrocketed over 521% over the past year. Related News: ViacomCBS To Raise $3B In Stock Offerings; Shares Slip CuriosityStream’s 2021 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat Adobe Lifts FY21 Outlook After 1Q Beat; Street Sees 22% Upside More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: APi Group’s 4Q Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Disappoint General Mills Posts Lower-Than-Expected 3Q Profit CuriosityStream’s 2021 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates After 4Q Beat NeoGenomics To Snap Up Trapelo Health; Street Says Buy

  • Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will release a new generation of memory chips in late 2021, its first in seven years, that promises to double speeds and offer the biggest capacity yet to keep pace with the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence demands.The world’s largest memory chipmaker said it developed 512GB DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) memory modules based on a High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) fabrication process that’s traditionally been used in logic chips. DDR5 memory will be twice as fast as the current DDR4 while reducing leakage and using about 13% less power, the company wrote in its announcement.Samsung expects the transition to DDR5 to begin in the second half of this year. The chip industry has been anticipating the adoption of the new memory standard and support for it will arrive with Intel Corp.’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. In addition to partnering with the two major CPU suppliers, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung has sent samples of its new memory out to developers of data center platforms, the company told Bloomberg News.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelWhat Bloomberg Intelligence says“We will have a new DRAM generation in late 2021 or 2022 for the first time in 6-7 years. Higher speed, lower power consumption and higher reliability should enable advanced high-performance computing in the coming AI era.”- Masahiro Wakasugi, analystAnalysts estimate DDR5 chips will be about 20% larger than DDR4 parts, leading to increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains. Samsung intends to begin shipments this year and gradually evolve both its fabrication processes -- expanding the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography -- and pricing, which will include a premium for the early period. The crossover between DDR4 and DDR5 is expected to happen as early as the second half of 2023, the Suwon-based company said.“As the penetration rate of DDR5 gradually rises, the shortage of DRAM is expected to persist in 2022,” said Avril Wu, Vice President at TrendForce Research. “We also expect a 30-40% price hike to take place initially.”(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence data and comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Bounces Back as U.S. Supply Report Hints at Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged the most since November as signs of stronger gasoline demand in the U.S. eased concerns around the global economic recovery from the pandemic.Futures in New York jumped 5.9% on Wednesday, just about erasing the prior session’s price plunge that pushed futures to the lowest since early February. A U.S. inventory report showed domestic fuel consumption is at the highest in four months and Gulf Coast refiners are increasing their appetite for crude. Meanwhile, work to re-float a giant vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal is suspended until Thursday, complicating efforts to get traffic moving again in one of the world’s most important waterways.“The market was due for a correction, but we’ve had it and now it’s over,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The short-run outlook is looking better. More vaccines in arms and more people able to get around is all good news.”Oil prices have been on a volatile ride over the past week amid signs of softening physical demand, renewed pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe and the unwinding of long positions. Key timespreads briefly flipped into contango earlier this week, a market structure signaling oversupply.The recent weakness has called into question the OPEC+ alliance’s next move. The group agreed to extended supply curbs into April and are likely to maintain output targets for another month with Saudi Arabia possibly cutting even deeper, according to industry consultant FGE. The producer alliance will meet next week.“Before these events in Europe, OPEC was clearly on pace to raise production and the market looked willing to accept that,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Now, there’s more uncertainty whether they do that.”The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower that ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, is still stuck across the waterway despite efforts to release it with tugs and excavators. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out. More than 150 ships are gridlocked around the canal.In the U.S., the four-week rolling average for gasoline demand climbed further above 8 million barrels a day last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. Domestic refineries processed 14.4 million barrels a day of crude, near levels seen before February’s polar blast. Still, U.S. crude inventories rose for a fifth straight week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lockheed Martin And Omnispace Take On SpaceX With Plans For Space-Based Internet

    Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Omnispace, LLC, have entered into a strategic interest agreement to explore the development of a space-based 5G network. What Happened: On Tuesday, Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, announced its plan to develop a global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) network with Omnispace, a global communications provider. The project is intended to provide government, commercial and enterprise devices with the ability to communicate seamlessly and reliably. “Seamless, global 5G connectivity has a wide range of civil and commercial applications. It also brings the coverage and capacity to support defense, government and military use, including mobile joint all-domain interoperable communications,” Lockheed wrote in the press release. Why It Matters: The space-based network would eliminate the need for ground terminals and provide 5G capabilities direct from space to telecommunication devices, according to a CNBC report. This puts Lockheed and Omnispace into competition with SpaceX, a private company owned by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, which is in the testing phase of its Starlink satellite network service. Both Starlink and the Lockheed/Omnispace networks would provide internet in areas of the globe where there is currently no connectivity. “This type of network has the potential to redefine mobile communications, benefiting users requiring true mobility, regardless of environment or location,” Lockheed wrote. (Photo: Lockheed Martin image of Orion, another LM space project) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Chipotle Is Expanding Further Into Canada3 Railroad Stocks To Watch Amid Canadian Pacific And Kansas City Southern Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

    The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a U.S. priority, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday. Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Mark Zuckerberg proposes a 'thoughtful reform' of Section 230

    He said platforms should have to prove they have systems in place to identify and remove unlawful content.

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • Mexican inventors make nose-only mask

    This is a 'nose-only mask'Researchers in Mexico designed it to be worn under a normal face mask They say the masks protect you while eating and drinkingLocator: City, Mexico

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • Elderly man dances after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    "We long for the vaccine to be able to be well. All we want is to be well, and in my case, I like to entertain myself, talk to friends, be with family, go to the club and dance," said Jose Luis Macedo.Macedo, who resides in Lima, received his first Pfizer vaccine at a local health center on Monday (March 22).He said he is looking forward to receiving his second dose so he can see family and friends and return to the dance floor with his regular dance partner.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • Review: The $272,000 Lamborghini Urus is king of the SUVs, but it's missing some magic

    It's unsurprising that the Urus SUV is Lamborghini's most popular model. It's a practical SUV with a $200,000 price tag.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.