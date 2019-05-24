2020 Vision: Altered Pelosi videos show the risk of 'deepfakes' in campaign

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

A video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi altered to make her sound drunk or ill, promulgated this week by supporters of President Trump, sent an ominous warning about AI-enhanced disinformation in the 2020 election.

The video of Pelosi speaking at a Center for American Progress event on Wednesday was slowed to make her speech sound slurred. “What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre,” asked Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a now-deleted tweet linking to the video.

Trump tweeted a different Pelosi video Thursday night, a selectively edited clip from Fox Business Network that cut a 21-minute press conference to 30 seconds of stammers and stumbles.

The alterations and selective editing of the Pelosi clips were relatively easy to spot and debunk by comparing them to the original videos. But artificial intelligence makes much more sophisticated “deepfakes” possible. Last year, with the assistance of director and occasional Barack Obama impersonator Jordan Peele, BuzzFeed showed how easy it is to create a completely fake statement from a notable politician. Showing how quickly the tools are evolving, Samsung published a video this week in which a convincing virtual image of the Mona Lisa appears to move, talk and change expression. The target of such a cyber-impersonation would face the daunting task of proving that something didn’t happen. A candidate caught in a compromising situation could claim the footage was manipulated or fabricated.

The potential for damage led the Pentagon to create a research team dedicated to figuring out ways to spot fake video and audio.

The advance of technology and the lack of oversight on social media platforms — as of Friday morning, Facebook was still hosting the doctored Pelosi video — heighten the danger that literal fake news could be viewed by millions of voters. If it went viral just before an election, there would be little or no time for the victim to disprove it.

The willingness and expertise of Trump partisans, and even the White House itself, to manipulate depictions and descriptions of reality have intensified those fears.

Last year, the White House shared a doctored video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta that made it look like he was striking a press aide in a tussle over a microphone. Press secretary Sarah Sanders posted the video, which originated with Paul Joseph Watson, a far-right conspiracy theorist and contributor to the website Infowars.

“The most dangerous type of fake news and reporting and evidence is when you get into the fine details, the nuanced things that are shaped to present a certain viewpoint or decision or news a certain way,” Jonathan Albright, research director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, told the Washington Post about the Acosta video. “It’s not AI-generated or completely false. It’s something that’s real but has been literally stretched ... and molded into weaponized evidence.”

The 'AOC primary'

For progressive presidential candidates in 2020, there is perhaps no greater prize than earning the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 29-year-old freshman phenom has not chosen a candidate in the huge field seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I will support whoever the Democratic nominee is,” Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast last month, but she singled out Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for praise.