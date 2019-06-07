2020 Vision: Biden’s 'flip-flop-flip' on abortion funding caps his bad week

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 241 days until the Iowa caucuses and 514 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Since launching his presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden had largely avoided the types of unforced errors some were worried the self-described “gaffe-machine” might make. Until this week.

Biden — who was criticized by rivals, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, for being too moderate on issues like climate change — released an ambitious plan to tackle global warming on Tuesday. But the Biden campaign was immediately put on the defensive when several media outlets noticed several passages were lifted from various sources without attribution.

“Staff working on drafts of the policy paper inadvertently left some citations out of the final document, and Vice President Biden was unaware of it,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “As soon as staff were made aware of the error, they fixed it.”

In 1987, Biden’s first run for president was derailed by a plagiarism scandal when it emerged that his impassioned closing remarks at a debate were lifted from a British Labour Party leader’s speeches. Biden was also forced to admit he had been accused of plagiarism in law school.

Then came a scandal of a different sort. On Wednesday, Biden’s campaign sought to clarify an answer he gave in May to a volunteer with the American Civil Liberties Union who asked him if he would support repealing the Hyde Amendment, a federal law barring federal funds for abortion services, except in the cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. Biden, who as a senator voted in favor of the amendment, told the activist, “It can’t stay.”

Our volunteer Nina asked Joe Biden whether, as president, he would lift the Hyde amendment, which bans federal insurance coverage of abortion.



His campaign, though, insisted he misheard the question, and that he does not support repealing the law — a position that put him at odds with his rivals, including Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris.

“He is a deeply religious man,” Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Biden campaign, said on CNN Wednesday. “He is guided by his faith, his position on the Hyde Amendment has been consistent.”

That was until Thursday afternoon, when Biden reversed course at a Democratic fundraiser in Atlanta.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he said.

The zigzagging did not sit well with David Axelrod, former chief strategist for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

“The @JoeBiden rollout was close to flawless,” Axelrod tweeted. “His handling of this Hyde Amendment issue was a mess. Changes of position over a long career are justifiable but should be thoughtfully planned. This was an awkward flip-flop-flip.”

To Axelrod, Biden is risking his authenticity as a candidate, and his status as the frontrunner.

“This underscores questions about whether he can go the distance,” Axelrod said on CNN Friday.

“I’m not here to attack Joe Biden. ... I’m glad that Joe has come to that position.”

— Sen. Bernie Sanders to CNN on Biden’s sudden support for repealing the Hyde Amendment

The ideas election

