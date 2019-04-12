2020 Vision: Democratic field now largest in history

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the new Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 297 days until the Iowa caucuses, and 570 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Who isn’t running?

Appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” Swalwell said. “I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”

“Boy, did it feel good to say that!” he added.

Swalwell became the 18th candidate to enter the race on the Democratic side, making it the largest field of presidential candidates for a major party’s presidential nomination ever. In 2016, the Republican primary had 17 candidates. And the GOP didn’t reach that number until August 2015, when former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore jumped into the race.

At this point in 2015, just two candidates — Sen. Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton — had announced presidential bids. (Today is the 4-year anniversary of Clinton’s 2016 announcement.) The eventual winner, Donald Trump, did not announce until June 16, 2015, when he took his famous escalator ride to the lobby of Trump Tower.

The 2020 Democratic field is likely to grow even more. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to join the race later this month, while former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continue to mull bids of their own.

Also worth remembering: While the field for the 2016 Republican primary was crowded, it thinned out before a single vote was cast. Five candidates — Rick Perry, Scott Walker, Bobby Jindal, Lindsey Graham and George Pataki — dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 cycle will be held over two nights, June 26-27, in Miami.

“In these debates, we’re not going to be talking about hand size — we’re going to be talking about health care.”

— Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, on CNN

Then Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, right, talks with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, May 1, 2015. (Photo: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Buttigieg buzz brings $$$

With March coming to a close, most of the 2020 candidates have released their first quarter fundraising totals. Some of the numbers are not surprising (Sen. Bernie Sanders with $18.2 million, Sen. Kamala Harris with $12 million) but one number did impress: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who reported $7 million in donations. That number trails former Rep. Beto O’Rourke ($9.4 million) but tops sitting Sens. Elizabeth Warren ($6 million), Amy Klobuchar ($5.2 million) and Cory Booker ($5 million).

Buttigieg also has found some success in a pair of new polls, finishing third in surveys of both Iowa and New Hampshire.

According to a poll by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, Buttigieg has seen a 33 percentage point increase in name recognition since February.

One of the reasons for that bump is undoubtedly his sharp criticism of Vice President Mike Pence.

“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said in a speech Sunday. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”