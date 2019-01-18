2020 Vision: Gillibrand's Franken problem, Beto's 'funk' and why Biden's history with Warren may come back to haunt him

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the new Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 383 days until the Iowa caucuses and 656 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Just in: Casey’s out

“2020 is not the time for me to run for president,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said in a statement on Friday. “But it is the right time for me to continue to fight the battles I have fought as U.S. Senator and state official.”

Time to update the dance card.

IN

Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney, Richard Ojeda, President Trump

CONSIDERING

Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Michael Bloomberg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Eric Swalwell, Seth Moulton, Jay Inslee, Pete Buttigieg, Sherrod Brown, Mitch Landrieu, Terry McAuliffe, John Hickenlooper, Chris Murphy, Gina Raimondo, Tim Ryan, Joe Kennedy III, Eric Garcetti, Luis Gutierrez, Jeff Merkley, Bill de Blasio, Jeff Flake, John Kasich

OUT

Tom Steyer, Andrew Cuomo, Michael Avenatti, Martin O’Malley, Bob Casey

Gillibrand takes questions from reporters after announcing she will run for president, in Troy, N.Y., on Jan. 16, 2019. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

Gillibrand-ing herself to take on Trump

This time last week there was exactly one prominent candidate (Elizabeth Warren) who had formally announced a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Now there are four.

Following Warren’s launch of an exploratory committee, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro; and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., each announced their intention to run for president.

Gillibrand did so on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which is becoming something of a prerequisite stop for Democratic hopefuls.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom I’m going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own,” Gillibrand told Colbert on Tuesday. Gillibrand is 52 and has two sons, ages 10 and 15. She is running on an all-purpose list of popular Democratic issues: for health care and education reform and against racism, corruption, corporate greed and the influence of special interests. And, of course, Donald Trump.

“We have to take on President Trump and what he is doing,” Gillibrand said in a speech in Troy, N.Y., the next day. “I believe he is literally ripping apart the fabric of this country, the moral fabric. We’ve got to restore that decency and our leadership in the world, and so that’s why I feel so called right now to take on that battle.”

She also told reporters that, like Warren, she would not accept donations from individual political action committees, better known as super-PACs.

“I don’t think we should have individual super-PACs, and I don’t want one,” she said.

The Franken problem

Gillibrand’s renunciation of PACs might be grounded not just in principle but in necessity. It seems some members of the Democratic donor class have not forgiven her for the way she handled the sexual misconduct allegations against former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. Gillibrand was the first Democratic lawmaker to publicly call for his resignation, a punishment that was viewed by some Democrats as too harsh, given the nature of the allegations against him and especially weighed against the fact that he was an outspoken progressive who once wrote a book titled “Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot.” (As an aside: Franken’s career facing down hecklers in comedy clubs turned out to be the perfect preparation to hold one’s own against the Trumpian right — perhaps second only to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s experience fending off jerks as a New York City bartender.)

Her stance paved the way for more than two dozen other Democratic senators to push Franken out the door, and he stepped down shortly thereafter. And so some observers have speculated that the New York senator’s unconventional approach to fundraising might be motivated in part by residual anger of major donors. Gillibrand addressed the Franken issue during her first press conference after announcing her exploratory bid.