2020 Vision: Impeachment is gaining in the polls — and so is Warren

2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 129 days until the Iowa caucuses and 403 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Support for both the impeachment inquiry of President Trump and his potential removal from office has risen this week, according to polls taken since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s formal announcement late Tuesday.

In none of the polls is a majority in favor of action, and the language of the surveys vary — some are asking for support of the inquiry, others are asking for support of removal from office — but several show a clear-cut plurality, and in most the trends are moving in that direction.

A HuffPost/YouGov poll found that respondents support impeaching and removing Trump from office by 47-39, up from a 2-point spread earlier this month. Per HuffPost, “The shift this month appears mainly due to increased support among Democrats, whose support for impeachment rose from 74% earlier in September to 81% in the latest poll.” A Quinnipiac poll found just 37 percent saying Trump should be impeached and removed from office, but that’s a jump from July, when only 32 percent of respondents even thought Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Americans very narrowly in favor of pursuing the inquiry, 49 percent to 46. A Politico/Morning Consult poll was tied at 43-43 on the question of pursuing the process — but the 43 percent who approved was up by 7 percentage points from the previous week after Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday.

The full scope of the impeachment inquiry is still up in the air. Some Democrats from swing districts are pushing for a quick process focused on Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, hoping to make a simple case that will resonate with the public and can be wrapped up in a couple of months. Others have made the argument that it would be a dereliction of duty for the House to fail to investigate the full range of potential crimes, including obstruction of justice, violations of the emoluments clause, offering pardons in advance of lawbreaking, tax fraud, insurance fraud, pressuring staff to give security clearances to family members and failure to carry out the law on immigration policy.

Trump wasn’t the only 2020 candidate with a bad week. Joe Biden slipped in the polls this week (more on who gained below), as his interactions with the government of Ukraine in 2016 were in the news again. Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, didn’t succeed in making the story about Biden’s alleged pressuring of the president of Ukraine on a matter of potential interest to his son Hunter. There is no evidence to support the charge, and back in May a Ukrainian prosecutor cleared the Bidens of any wrongdoing. But the scandal did remind voters that while Biden was vice president and representing the administration in its efforts to bolster Ukraine in its war with Russian-backed separatist guerrillas, his son got a fairly cushy appointment to the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company at a reported fee of $50,000 a month. Will the matter come up in debates? Tom Steyer, the billionaire long-shot Democratic presidential candidate who has been an outspoken supporter of impeachment, told Yahoo News Thursday that he didn’t think it should.

“This is an attempted smear by the Trump campaign. Just the way he tried to smear Hillary Clinton,” Steyer said. “I think that Mr. Biden should be left out of this. I don’t think he’s done anything wrong. I think a bunch of newspapers looked at it and decided he hadn’t done anything wrong.”