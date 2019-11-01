2020 Vision: If a single speech can shake up the Democratic race, it might happen in Iowa

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 94 days until the Iowa caucuses and 368 days until the 2020 presidential election.

With fewer than 100 days to go until Iowans cast the first votes of the 2020 Democratic primary contest, the time has come for the field to descend on Des Moines for the caucuses’ last — and largest — organizing event: the legendary Jefferson-Jackson Dinner.

Or rather, as it is now called, the “Liberty and Justice Celebration.”

Friday’s gathering is the first since progressive activists led a successful campaign to remove the third and seventh presidents’ names from these local Democratic galas, a belated response to Jefferson’s slave ownership and Jackson’s ethnic cleansing of Native Americans.

But while the event’s name might have changed, it is still the place to be seen for aspiring presidential candidates. On Nov. 10, 2007, Barack Obama strode onstage and delivered a retooled stump speech that attacked his main rival, Hillary Clinton, as a “poll-tested” politician running “the same old Washington textbook campaign.” In the hall, his hyper-organized army of supporters marched, shouted and waved light sticks in a show of grassroots strength and campaign discipline that Iowa pols still cite as the gold standard.

Before that year’s “JJ,” Obama was trailing Clinton by more than 6 percentage points in the Iowa polls. By the end of the month, he’d blown past her and was well on his way to winning the caucuses.

Can any of this year’s candidates pull an Obama at the “LJ”?

It’s certainly possible. The 2007 JJ took place just 54 days before the caucuses, so momentum was easier to sustain; this year there will be 94 days between the dinner and caucus night.

But a big speech and a big spectacle could still shake things up.

As in 2007, multiple candidates are bunched near the top of the Iowa polls. Back then, it was Clinton at 30 percent, Obama at 23.6 percent and former North Carolina Sen. John Edwards at 19.6 percent. This year, it’s Elizabeth Warren at 22.3 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 17 percent, Joe Biden at 15.7 percent and Bernie Sanders at 15.3 percent.

[Who’s running for president? Click here for Yahoo News’ 2020 tracker]

Ten other candidates are set to speak Friday, but all 12,000 pairs of eyes in the Wells Fargo Center will be on the top four. Of them, Sanders and Biden seem least likely to spark a shift in public opinion. Both are familiar to voters. Biden has been falling in the Iowa polls (from a high of 28.5 percent in September). And Sanders will be holding an additional separate event for current supporters, having decided not to organize for the chanting-and-sign-waving competition.

Warren and Buttigieg — by far the state’s two most organized candidates — could be a different story. Locally, Buttigieg has been on fire in recent weeks, rising nearly 10 percentage points in the Iowa polls since mid-September on the strength of a reworked message that seeks to position him as a kind of Goldilocks candidate for wavering Dems: less status quo than Biden but more pragmatic than Warren.

Meanwhile, Warren has earned rapturous responses at previous “cattle call” events with a message that might sound familiar to Iowans searching for another savior.

“There is a lot at stake, and people are scared, but we can’t choose a candidate we don’t believe in because we’re scared,” Warren said at the New Hampshire Democratic Convention in September. “I am not afraid, and for Democrats to win, you can't be afraid either.”

Or as Barack Obama put it a dozen years ago: “If we are really serious about winning this election, Democrats, we can’t live in fear of losing it.”