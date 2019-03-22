2020 Vision: Is Biden-Abrams the ticket for Democrats?

Former Vice President Joe Biden looks out into the audience as he delivers remarks at a dinner in Dover, Del., earlier this month. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

What is Joe Biden doing?

As the former vice president continues to drop hints that he is about to formally launch his bid for president, reports this week suggest it will be an unusual rollout.

According to the New York Times, Biden and his top advisers have “discussed two steps that could reassure voters about electing a 78-year-old president next year.”

They are considering “elevating an heir” by announcing a running mate early. Also under consideration is a possible pledge by Biden to serve only one term — and the framing of Biden’s 2020 campaign as “a one-time rescue mission for a beleaguered country.”

According to Axios, Biden’s advisers are “debating the idea of packaging his presidential campaign announcement with a pledge to choose Stacey Abrams as his vice president.”

Abrams, a 45-year-old black woman, would bring youth and diversity to the ticket, and show voters that Biden, in the words of an Axios source, isn’t “just another old white guy.”

Biden and Abrams met for lunch last week to discuss her next political steps at the request of the former VP.

Both moves are fraught with political danger. Admitting he is only interested in serving one term would make Biden a lame duck before he even takes the oath of office. And the instant anointment of Abrams as a running mate would be seen by some as gimmicky and smacking of desperation.

Timing: According to a top-level Democrat, a Biden announcement is expected in April, after the deadline for candidates to report their first quarter fundraising has passed. Unlike Bernie Sanders or Beto O’Rourke, who have raised millions from individual small donors, Biden will likely have to rely on larger contributions, something he might not want to call attention to.

"I'd love to have Biden. I'd love to have Bernie. I'd love to have Beto. I mean Beto seems to be the one the press has chosen. The press seems to have chosen Beto. And when I watch Beto, I say, 'We could dream about that.'"

— President Trump, in a Fox Business interview Friday, on who he'd like to face in the 2020 election

Bloomberg’s lament

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who earlier this month announced he would not seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, candidly explained his rationale at a business event in Manhattan on Thursday:

“To start a four-year job, or maybe an eight-year job, at age 79 may not be the smartest thing to do. But I think if I had thought I could win, I would have, but I just couldn’t see a path to where I could get the nomination. And to spend the next year and a half, two years of my life campaigning ... it’s just not going to happen for somebody like me on a national level starting where I am unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called ‘an apology tour.’ Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill, which if the liberals ever read it, most of the things they like is in that bill. They should have loved that. But they didn’t even bother to read it. You’re anti-crime, you must be anti-populist. And so everybody else, Beto, whatever his name is, he’s apologized for being born. I mean, I don’t mean to be unkind. And a lot of people love him and say he’s a smart guy, and someday if he wins I’d certainly support him.”