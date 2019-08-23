2020 Vision: Democratic field continues to shrink as Inslee and Moulton drop out

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 164 days until the Iowa caucuses and 438 days until the 2020 presidential election.

[Who’s running for president? Click here for Yahoo News’ 2020 tracker]

The presidential primary field further thinned this week, with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announcing they were withdrawing from the race.

Democrats have been urging a number of candidates to drop out, but Inslee wasn’t one of them; his campaign, focused on climate change, drove the conversation, particularly during the second round of debates last month. Partially at Inslee’s urging, the leading candidates will participate in a climate forum next month.

“I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion — and must be the top priority for our next president,” said Inslee on Wednesday night. “But I’ve concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be our next president. As disappointing as this is, it is only right to recognize what we have accomplished and how far we have come together.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a Democratic presidential primary debate. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) More

While Inslee was able to hit the 130,000 donors necessary to qualify for the next set of debates, he’s gained no traction in polling, often coming in at zero percent in surveys of Democratic voters. (The 68-year-old governor did, however, generate commentary on his level of handsomeness.) On Thursday, Inslee announced he was running for reelection and a third term. Inslee’s approval rating as governor is +12, and he won 54 percent of the vote in 2016, up from 51 percent in 2012. He has been mentioned as a possible Environmental Protection Agency administrator in a Democratic administration.

On Friday morning, the Associated Press reported that Moulton was set to drop out in prepared remarks to the Democratic National Committee. The three-term congressman who served as a Marine in Iraq was attempting to run on a moderate message focused on national security and mental health but didn’t gain much traction in the race, failing to qualify for either of the first two sets of debates.

President Trump, in an apparent joke-tweet, blamed Moulton's exit from the race for Friday's stock market plunge.

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

In a Thursday interview with the Washington Post, Moulton implied he would be throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I do think that Trump is going to be hard to beat,” said Moulton. “I think Vice President Biden would make a fantastic president. He’s a mentor and a friend, and I’ve been impressed by the campaign he has run so far.”

Inslee and Moulton follow former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who announced Thursday he was dropping his presidential bid to run for the Senate. Incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner is seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican targets in the 2020 cycle.