2020 Vision: El Paso and Dayton dominate as Warren calls on Walmart to stop selling guns

A woman wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race. Reminder: There are 178 days until the Iowa caucuses and 452 days until the 2020 presidential election.

[Who’s running for president? Click here for Yahoo News’ 2020 tracker]

In the wake of the mass shootings that left 31 people dead and more than 50 others injured in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, gun control has returned to the forefront of American politics. And the debate will be on display this weekend in Iowa, where 14 Democratic presidential candidates — including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — will take part in a Gun Sense Forum hosted by Everytown, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's gun safety organization.

"There has never been more momentum in the gun safety movement than there is right now, but political inaction continues to take a tragic toll,” Bloomberg said earlier this week. “The shootings in El Paso and Dayton have rightly outraged Americans, and we are going to make sure that gun safety is front and center in this presidential election — something that is long overdue.”

Ahead of the event, which will be held Saturday in Des Moines, Warren called on Walmart — the site of the El Paso massacre — to stop selling firearms at its stores.

“Companies that sell guns have a responsibility to the safety of their communities," Warren tweeted on Friday. "Walmart is one of the largest gun retailers in the world. Weapons they sell are killing their customers and employees. No profit worth those lives. Do the right thing — stop selling guns.”

Earlier this week, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company will respond in a "thoughtful and deliberate" way to the shootings, but company officials also stressed that Walmart's policy on gun sales has not changed.

Meanwhile, President Trump maintains he can rally Republicans around strengthening background checks, and that the National Rifle Association — which has resisted virtually all gun control legislation — will come around. But Trump said the same thing after the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., and nothing was done.

Beto O'Rourke with his wife, Amy, left, and Rep. Veronica Escobar during a silent march in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. (Photo: Lola Gomez/American-Statesman) More

Beto goes home

Last weekend’s deadly shooting in El Paso has a personal connection for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a native of the city who served on its city council before representing it in Congress. O’Rourke’s presidential campaign has stalled in both polling and fundraising, but he’s found himself in the media spotlight for much of the week as he mourns with his hometown, having left an event in Nevada shortly after Saturday’s shooting. O’Rourke has spent time with the injured and families of the deceased, including traveling to Mexico for a funeral.

He’s also been outspoken in connecting President Trump’s fearmongering over immigrants to the shooting that left 22 dead.

“The president is part of the problem. He is trafficking in lies,” O’Rourke told MSNBC Wednesday morning in advance of Trump’s visit to El Paso. “He’s called El Paso one of the most dangerous cities, repeatedly, in the country, though it is one of, if not the, safest. Describing immigrants as rapists and criminals, talking about invasions and infestations. All of that fear, that anger, that hatred, that willingness to dehumanize our fellow human beings found a home in the killer and found an expression in violence that we saw Saturday. He is in large part to blame for what has taken place.”

Hours before departing the White House to visit Dayton and El Paso, Trump responded to O’Rourke on Twitter.